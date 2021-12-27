Bishop Kukah is not happy with insecurity challenges facing the country and has spoken out once again

The clergyman lamented the situation in the north as he said they have been "turned into burnt offerings" by evil men

Kuka also accused the government of not having value for human life as he recalled Chibok girls disappearance and other abductions

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has once again criticised the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his Christmas message at the weekend, the cleric expressed frustration at the unrelenting security challenge in the north, saying the region could soon become Arewanistan in view of the persistent killings, The Nation reports.

Kukah said:

“Communities have been turned into gulags of misery, death, pain and perfidy. We must move quickly before Arewa, our beloved Arewa, descends into Arewanistan.”

FG has no value for human life

He also noted that the daily deaths all over the country is an indication that the federal government does not value the sacredness of human life any more, This Day reports.

Kukah lamented the fate of innocent children who have been taken away by evil men. He recalled the case of Chibok girls who after seven years, some are still missing. He also said Leah Sharibu is still unaccounted for after over three years.

The cleric added that the country has lost count of the number of individuals and families that have been kidnapped.

According to him, nothing expresses the powerlessness of the families who have lost loved ones like the silence at the federal level, Arise TV reports.

When will the kidnappings, killings end?

The clergyman believes the silence of the federal government was only feeding the “ugly beast of complicity” in the deeds of the evil people who have suspended the future of entire generations of Nigeria’s children.

Kukah stated that President Buhari owes parents and citizens answers as to where these abducted children are, when they will be coming back home or when the kidnappings and senseless, endless massacres of citizens will end.

Calling on the president, governors and Nigeria’s security men and women, to put in more efforts to end insecurity, he said the country has borne enough humiliation.

Buhari must release names of Boko Haram sponsors

Kukah had earlier raised concerns about the refusal of the Presiden Buhari-led administration to release names of sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists.

Legit.ng reported that the Sokoto bishop said the administration is not sincere in dealing with terrorists killing Nigerians.

He declared that Nigeria is a broken country that's decomposing from within, adding that people cannot go on like this.

