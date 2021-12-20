The move to make Orji Uzor Kalu declare interest in the 2023 presidential race took a serious turn recently

Two northerners from Bauchi sued the APC senator before the state high court after he allegedly refused to run for the presidency come 2023

The northerners said they believe that Senator Kalu's emergence as president is the solution to Nigeria's many problems

Bauchi - Orji Uzor Kalu has been sued before a high court in Bauchi for alleged refusal to declare his presidential ambition for the 2023 elections.

The case against the former Abia governor was brought to the court presided over by Justice Mohammed Sambo.

The northerners said Kalu can solve most of Nigeria's problems if he becomes president (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Source: Instagram

The plaintiffs, Comrade Aliyu Ladan and Lawan Abdullahi, prayed the court for an order to compel Kalu to declare interest in the 2023 presidential race, Tribune reports.

Responding to the plea, Justice Sambo ordered the plaintiffs to serve Kalu with the originating summons in Abuja outside the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the suit to Thursday, January 27, 2022, for hearing, Vanguard added.

Speaking with journalists after the court proceeding, Ladan and Abdullahi disclosed that back in February, they had an agreement with Kalu to declare for the presidency which he has failed to fulfill, hence their suit.

Both men said they have confidence that the senator, whom they described as a strategic thinker, can rescue Nigeria from total collapse.

They said:

“We have entered into an agreement with him last 2nd February 2021 that he will contest for president but he is reluctant to declare his interest.

“Kalu is a person with all the capacity and capability to change the narratives of a nation. He is a man of purpose and foresight, a mentor to many citizens, a dynamic Nigerian, an advocate of justice, a revolutionary politician, a consummate administrator, master strategy, he is a blessing not only to Igbo but the entire Nigerians.

“We are in court because we want the court to ask him to respect our agreement to contest the presidency of Nigeria. We want the court to compel Kalu to declare his interest to run in the 2023 general election as a presidential candidate under the platform of the APC or any other party. We want the court to direct Kalu to commence preparations and put all the necessary machinery in place for the purpose of contesting as a presidential candidate.”

2023: Northern group urges Orji Uzor Kalu to run for president

Meanwhile, a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) had urged Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu has wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

