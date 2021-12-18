Chief Edwin Clark has insisted that the southeast region should produce the next president of Nigeria come 2023

The respected elder statesman made the comment when he hosted a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim

Anyim is one of the leading contenders for the presidency from the southeast in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - Elder statesman and leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has insisted that the southeast region should produce the next president of Nigeria.

He said this when a presidential aspirant and former Senate president, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, visited him on Friday, December 17.

Pa Edwin Clark praying for Senator Anyim during the visit. Photo credit: Anyim media

Source: Facebook

Clark encouraged Anyim to work hard with other leaders across the country to build consensus for equity and unity in Nigeria.

He also reaffirmed his belief that the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 should go to the southern part of Nigeria, and notably the southeast region.

He told Anyim:

“I encourage you and others to continue the task of persuading and reassuring other Nigerians to share that vision.”

Anyim told the First Republic minister of information that he is running for the presidency because he understands the challenges facing Nigeria and has what it takes to fix them.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who is contesting for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, took the opportunity to consult with Clark on the state of the nation and his plan for the future.

He said:

“I thank God that Chief Edwin Clark will soon be 90 years old and yet he is blessed with phenomenal memory, lucid and curious mind, a benevolent heart, and boundless goodwill for all men. I thank God for your health and will forever cherish your counsel.

“I will dedicate myself with full enthusiasm and conviction to advance the vision of equity in Nigeria, the unity of our nation, the peace and prosperity of all citizens.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo insists on Igbo presidency ahead of 2023

In a related development, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, has declared that the current insecurity rocking southeast cannot be an excuse to deny the region the opportunity to produce the next president of the country in 2023.

He said that insecurity was not peculiar to the southeast, adding that it is a poisoned arrow deliberately fired on the geo-political zone.

Obiozor made the assertion during his Christmas and New Year message sent to Legit.ng on Friday, December 17.

2023: Northeast group canvasses support for Orji Uzor Kalu

Meanwhile, a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) has urged the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu has wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Mohammed Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng, added that the group believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

Source: Legit.ng