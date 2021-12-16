Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called on the ruling All progressives Congress to postpone its convention

The senator made this call through a letter addressed to the chairman of the APC planning committee, Gov Mai Mala Buni

The former governor of Abia state who maintained that two elections cannot be conducted on the same day urged the party to reconsider its decision

Abuja- The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to postpone the party’s convention slated for February next year.

The former governor of Abia State stated this in a letter addressed to the National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and members of the planning committee.

Kalu, in the letter, sighted by The Punch in Abuja on Thursday, December 16, appealed to the party to consider conducting the presidential primaries and election of the National Working Committee of the party on the same day.

Senator Kalu's bill seeking amendment to Criminal Justice Act scales second reading at Senate recently. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

In the acknowledged letter, Kalu warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the congresses would lead to implosion.

Kalu’s letter with the title, ‘Urgent Appeal For Postponement of APC National Convention,’ read:

“It is with a sense of commitment and unflinching loyalty to our great party, the All Progressives Congress, that I write to you the content of this letter regarding the national convention of our party slated for February 2022.

“It is on this note that I write to appeal to your office and members of the Convention Extraordinary Planning Committee to reconsider the slated date for the 2022 National Convention.

“It is important that we collectively save the party from implosion due to the numerous court cases across the states. It is also important that you reconsider the date due to the confusion with regards to the zoning of offices."

