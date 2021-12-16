Following the wave of killings in the country, the federal government has been given a task by the youths

The Northeast youths have called on FG to pursue after those sponsoring kidnappers and bandits in the country and not rather than the Youths

While noting that the country is in a deep mess, they urged the government to look inwards and engage the youths in nation-building

Abuja- A political organization under the aegis of North East Youth Initiative for Development has asked the federal government to go after the sponsors of the several killings in Nigeria and stop pointing accusing fingers at the youths.

The group, while advising the government to engage the youths in nation-building and governance, said recent developments have confirmed that the country has turned to something else, The Punch reports.

The Executive Director of NEYID, Dauda Gombe, made this statement during an interview with journalists in Abuja, at an inaugural national youth dialogue and workshop programme.

Members of the North/South Alliance during a protest on insecurity in Abuja, on Wednesday, December 15. Photo: Olatunji Obasa

According to him, all the statistics being given about the serial killings especially in the North East were imaginary figures.

The event which was organized by NEYID in conjunction with an international human rights organization, Plan International Nigeria, was attended by over 60 youths from the North East North West and North Central, and other areas experiencing the grips of banditry, Boko Haram and ISWAP to pave way for peace.

Governor Yahaya Bello's position

At the event, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, who spoke virtually, expressed happiness over the commitment of the youths to tackling security challenges saying that it had confirmed that he was not alone in it.

He said:

“I will always avail myself for the youths. I am happy to see that you’re part of the struggle and security is at the centre of the struggle. We will continue to appeal to our conscience.”

The problems are not the youths but the sponsors.

President Muhammadu Buhari vows to flush out bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the federal government is committed to flushing out bandits and criminals across the country.

The president also said that his administration is ready to bring justice to all by apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators while protecting citizens from the onslaught of all forms of criminal activities in the country.

Buhari gave the assurance on Friday, December 10, when the federal government delegation paid a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the killings of 23 travellers by suspected bandits.

Strong APC governor says it's time for Nigerians to bear arms for self-defence

In another news, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari on Wednesday, December 15, called for permission for Nigerians to bear arms for the purpose of self-defence against criminals, bandits and kidnappers.

It was reported that Masari who doubles as the chairman of the Northwest Governors' Forum said it is totally unacceptable for armless citizens to be killed on a daily basis by criminals who carry arms across the country.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on the incessant killing of many residents of the state alongside his colleagues, Masari said should the government allow citizens to bear arms, criminality will be curbed.

