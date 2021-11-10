Following the swearing in of Charles Soludo as the new governor of Anambra, Nonye Soludo, his wife, is now the First Lady of the southeast state.

Here are some important facts to know about the wife of the APGA candidate and governor-elect, according to BBC Pidgin.

Nonye Soludo, 51, is the wife of Anambra governor-elect, Charles Soludo, and will be the next first lady of the southeast state. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Background

1. Nonye Soludo is from lsuofia, Aguata LGA of Anambra state, same with her husband.

Education

2. Mrs Soludo had her Bachelors of Science degree in Computer Science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka between 1991 to 1995

3. She later proceeded to do her Master of Science in Accounting and Finance at the University of Westminster, UK in 2006

Career

4. Mrs Soludo, 51, is a computer scientist and accountant

5. She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the food company, Healthy Living Foods Ltd, based in the UK

6. She is also the managing director of a real estate company, Charles Frances Properties in London

Family

7. Mrs Soludo and Professor Charles Soludo have 6 children. One of them is a musician.

8. She is passionate about exercise and cooking is her hobby.

