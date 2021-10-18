Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Jos, Plateau state have been encouraged to stick to the party's zoning paterrn for governorship election

The encouragement was given to the party leaders by a former governor and chieftain of the PDP, Fidelis Tapgun

Tapgun said the party would lose the 2023 governoship election should they fail to zone the candidacy ahead of the polls

As political alignment and realignment continues ahead of the 2023 general election, a former governor of Plateau state has tasked the new executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Punch reports that Fidelis Tapgun, said it is important that the executives work together to return power to the party.

The former governor said PDP cannot win election in Plateau state without zoning. Photo: Fidelis Tapgun

Speaking to journalists in Jos on Sunday, Tapgun said the Nigerian populace still have a lot of confidence in the PDP and that should be maintained by ensuring good governance in Nigeria.

Zoning, key to govenrorship election in Plateau state

On the issue of zoning of key positions and candidacy ahead of the 2023 election, Tapgun warned that the only way to achieve success for the party in Plateau state is by respecting the PDP initial mandates on zoning.

Tapgun said the zoning of the governorship position in Plateau state has come to stay.

He said:

“So, given the fact that the Southern zone will complete their eight-year tenure in 2023 after the Northern zone had held power for eight years, I believe that it is the turn of the Central zone to produce the next governor in 2023."

"And I can assure you that the PDP will lose the governorship in 2023 of the party does not zone the governorship to the central zone.”

According to Tapgun, the past mistakes and the prolonged crisis within the party has cost the losses experienced by the PDP.

Building peace and unity among party members

He said further urged the former state's commissioner of works to reconcile all aggrieved factions within the party to ensure power is reclaimed in the forthcoming election.

He said:

“The PDP in Plateau State has passed through a lot in the past but I believe the emergence of a new exco during the just concluded state congress offers the party a new beginning for greatness. And I blame the party crisis on those who thought that they own the party to the exclusion of other stakeholders."

