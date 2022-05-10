All 18 gubernatorial aspirants of the ruling party APC in Plateau state have reached a resolution to exclude the incumbent governor from its permutations

The forum of APC governorship aspirants said all 18 aspirants will defect from the party if Governor Simon Lalong interfere

It was also gathered that the forum had reached this agreement in April 2022 stating that even consensus candidacy will be decided by them

Plateau, Jos - There is a possibility of an imminent looming crisis for the Plateau state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the state’s gubernatorial polls, Guardian newspaper reports.

According to the chairman of the forum of APC governorship aspirants, Amos Gizo on Monday, May 9 during a press briefing at the state APC secretariat said all 18 aspirants of the party may dump the APC.

Governor Simon Lalong has been urged to keep off from the gubernatorial primaries of the party. Photo Credit: (@LalongBako)

Reports have it that there is a misunderstanding between the leadership of the party in the state and all the 18 gubernatorial aspirants.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the antecedent of the rift between the APC leaders and aspirants is on the premise of a purported attempt by the leaders of the party to undertake the selection of candidates without due process.

Gizo who also doubles as a governorship aspirant disclosed the forum will not tolerate any attempt by the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong to impose a candidate.

He further added that the submissions of the forum were a unanimous decision by its members and all 18 gubernatorial candidates.

It was further gathered that the resolution that there will be no imposition of candidates had been agreed by all 18 gubernatorial candidates since April 2022.

Plateau 2023: Gov Lalong warned to keep off from primaries

Gizo also noted that if there ever be a conversation of consensus candidacy, it will also be a decision made by all 18 gubernatorial candidates without the interference of the governor.

He said:

“This press conference is necessitated by what looked like rumour but has been evident by the body language of the state governor, Lalong, and members of the first family.

“We all believe that this act of subverting democracy has the express approval of the governor, just to drop the people’s choice and foist an unpopular candidate that will cause misfortune to the party as their preferred candidate.”

Some of the members of the forum include the deputy governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden; Prof. Dakas Dakas, Sunday Biggs, and Dr. Patrick Dakum.

