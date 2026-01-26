A Catholic priest has sent a warning to intending couples on the need to prioritise checking their genotypes before committing to marriage

According to the reverend father, under no circumstance would he wed couples with a particular genotype combination, and he shared why

The priest's genotype stance has elicited a debate on social media, with some people disagreeing with him and clinging to the belief in the power of God to change genotypes

Reverend Father Prince Chidi Philip, a Catholic priest in the diaspora, has admonished intending couples to check their genotype compatibility before committing their hearts, bodies or future to any partner.

The priest said he would never wed a couple who are both AS genotype, saying it is not negotiable.

A Catholic priest says he would never wed couples who are both AS genotype.

Why priest can't wed AS genotype couple

In a lengthy Facebook post, the Catholic priest stressed the burden that sickle cell children born by couple with such genotypes place on their families, friends and communities, who would eventually carry the weight of the avoidable suffering.

Father Philip pointed out that love and prayer are not enough ingredients for marriage, noting that faith without wisdom is not holiness but recklessness.

He reiterated his call for people in serious relationships to check their genotypes before committing to marriage. His Facebook post partly read:

"AS + AS Marriage: As a Catholic Priest, I Will Not Wed You. This Is Not Negotiable.

"AS + AS lovers must learn to pity not only their unborn children, but also the friends, families, and communities who will inevitably carry the weight of avoidable suffering. Sickle cell disease is never a private burden, it's a shared lifelong pain.

"Love alone is not enough. Prayer alone is not enough. Faith without wisdom is not holiness, it is recklessness.

"If you currently have a boyfriend, a girlfriend, or a partner you intend to marry, do not delay, go now and check your genotype compatibility. Do it before emotions deepen, before plans are made, before families are involved, and before it becomes harder to accept the truth.

"Before you commit your heart, your body, and your future to any man or woman, verify your genotype compatibility. Not after engagement. Not after introduction. Not after emotions have already taken control. Before anything else, genotype first..."

A Catholic priest warns intending couples to check their genotypes before they commit to marriage.

See his Facebook post below:

Catholic priest's position on marriage elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Catholic priest's post below:

Philo Ifebemenwa said:

"Well said my Padre.

"You have told the BITTER TRUTH.

"If they come asking for help and you refuse; GOD will NOT hold you responsible."

Markson Mark said:

"In that case, the church should remove this saying ''for better for worse and in sickness and poor''. Let's make it straight."

Nneka Nwokedi said:

"I have had this question bothering me for so long, what would be the stand of the Catholic church if she officiated a marriage and it was later discovered that a man altered his compatibility result with the help of the lab scientist who was his friend?

"Note; the marriage was consumated and they multiplied as well."

Hyginus Arinze Nchita said:

"Thank God for the church and her wisdom.

"For me, before you become Boyfriends and Girlfriends, You should know your Genotype and be always aware of its compatibility. That will help you to know the limits of your relationship;Even if marriage is not yet intended but to avoid mistakes that may injure the future and create suffering for even if not you people, the innocent child that would have been formed better elsewhere."

Iorpuu Benjamin TV said:

"This is a hard truth, but it is necessary truth.

"Faith does not cancel responsibility, and love does not excuse negligence.

"Choosing genotype compatibility is not lack of faith; it is obedience to wisdom.

"Preventable suffering is not God’s will.

"Love your unborn children enough to be honest, informed, and courageous."

