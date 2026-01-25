A Nigerian man has expressed his frustration on social media over the increasing rate of marriages in Uromi, Edo state

In a video, he cautioned people, especially men, about rushing into marriages and questioned what benefits they derive from being in such unions

His video sparked mixed reactions on TikTok, with social media users sharing their thoughts in the comments

A Nigerian man's video expressing concern about the rising number of marriages in Uromi, Edo state, has sparked a heated debate on social media.

The man lamented bitterly a video, warning young people, particularly men, about the dangers of rushing into marriage without proper consideration.

Nigerian man kicks against the increasing rate of marriages. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Man laments over increasing rate of marriages

The video was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejisblog, and it quickly gained attention, with many users weighing in on the issue.

In the video, the man questioned the motivations behind the increasing number of marriages, urging young people to think more critically about their decisions.

He cautioned against allowing societal pressure to dictate life choices, emphasising the importance of personal readiness and understanding the responsibilities that come with marriage.

In his words:

"I don't know what is worrying these youths these days. Don't you guys have sense? Everything is marriage. I don't know what is wrong with you guys. You want to answer daddy or mummy. You want to train children. What do you know about this life? You guys should be careful. Just small house and car you buy and you start thinking next thing is marriage. What do you know about marriage? Una don marry all the girls finish. Everywhere marriage. What do you guys even benefit from marriage?"

Nigerian man questions the reason for marriage. Photo credit: JIE XIAO/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as man laments over increasing rate of marriages

The video sparked a discussion online, with some Nigerians agreeing that young people often rush into marriage without proper thought, while others argued that marriage is a personal choice.

Norah_pimiento said:

"He looks so strong and healthy. Is he 21?"

Ephexzee said:

"Marriage is actually beautiful if you are with the right partner, we all need companion and someone to plan life with."

Tito said:

"Take the lesson and don’t judge him by his looks."

4nibwoy reacted:

"Wiz Khalifa don dey stay uromi ??"

Twinzy_dglowzy said:

"Who go marry this brother girlfriend."

Johnjoy295 said:

"I swear Edo language sweet die. I wish I Sabi speak am."

Mizz_dorah reacted:

"He stated facts “ be ready before you start anything."

Glucose_nmns said:

"You need to visit the doctor first."

Eaglestudiolondon said:

"Uromi to the world."

Nwanyi_manari asked:

"Does this person look responsible to advise you guys?"

Tito said:

"Take the lesson and don’t judge him by his looks."

See the post below:

Man gives up on marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth revealed that he has no plans of getting married, a decision that shocked people.

The young man said that his marital goal was to tie the knot at 25, but he has given up on marriage now that he is 29.

Source: Legit.ng