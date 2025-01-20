A Nigerian Catholic priest on a mission to the Gambia, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu shared a video of an interesting testimony

In the video, a lady was giving a testimony of how God blessed her with a husband who married her without much delay

However, the interesting thing was that the man who married her happened to be a Catholic priest who has since been suspended

The lady who married a Nigerian Catholic priest in Dallas, USA, went to church to share her testimony.

A video of her testimony, which she shared in Pastor Jerry Eze's church, was reposted on Facebook by Revered Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Nigerian priest on a mission to The Gambia.

The lady shared testimony of marital settlement. Photo credit: Facebook/Fr Kelvin Ugwo and Instagram/@realjerryeze.

News broke that Reverend Father Daniel Okonatotor Oghenerukevwe had married Dora Chichah at the Streams of Joy Church Internationa in Dallas, USA.

Father Daniel works for the Catholic Diocese of Warri, which has since suspended him for violating the rules of the Catholic priesthood.

Dora Chichah shares testimoy

In another twist, Dora shared her testimony in a video, noting how God stelled her with a husband.

Dora stopped short of mentioning her husband's name or mentioning that he was a Catholic priest, but photos of their marriage, which are trending online, were also seen at the tail-end of the video.

The video was preceded by an introduction by Pastor Jerry Eze of New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD) and the Streams of Joy International, who urged his audience to 'take a look' at Dora's testimony.

The testimony was tagged:

Miraculous marital settlement for a single mum of three. Dora, Streams of Joy Dallas."

How Dora met her husband who is said to be a priest

Sharing how she got her husband, Dora said she has been praying for a life partner for nine years.

Her words:

"What God cannot do does not exist. We dey pray, e dey show. My name is Dora, and I'm giving my testimony from Streams of Joy, Dallas. Indeed, the lord has shown me mercy. Since 2020, I have been on this altar, believing God for a life partner. I'm a single mother of three and I have been believing God for over nine years for a divine settlement. I kept on praying, I said God settle me.

Dora said she keyed into Pastor Jerry's prayer, in which he declared that women in their 30s and 40s should receive their husbands. It worked for her.

She said it happened in 2024 when God told her to relocate to a new place and it was there she reconnected to someone she knew when they were growing up.

She exchanged numbers with this person, who also said he had been praying to God for a partner.

Dora noted that things happened fast, and they had their wedding on July 29, 2024, in the USA.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares testimony

Timothy Utim said:

"If that suspended priest is not the father of the three children, he will regret his decision with his life."

Ngozi N Solomon said:

"Priest wey God call, Woman call am back. Fear women."

