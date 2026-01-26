A Nigerian barrister has advised married women about the next move to make after their husbands have carried out DNA tests on their children

She advised women not to stand in their husbands' way if they threaten to do DNA tests on their kids, provided they know the kids are theirs

Instead, she said they should consult a lawyer once it comes out positive and what she advised divided women and men online

Barrister Stella Justice Nnennaya, a Nigerian lawyer, has offered a piece of advice to wives about the next step to take after their husbands have run DAN tests on their kids.

She said that if a husband threatens to carry out DNA tests on his kids and the wife knows they are his, she should allow him have his way.

DNA tests: Lawyer's advice to married women

According to the lawyer, in a Facebook post, when the result comes out positive, the woman should consult a lawyer and file a civil claim for a breach of trust and demand N100 million compensation.

Barrister Stella stated that marriage is not a testing ground for suspicion and warned wives not to allow their husbands get away with breaking their trust.

She wrote:

"If your husband threatens DNA tests on your children and you know they are his.

"Let him do it.

"Once it comes out positive, go straight to a lawyer.

"File a civil claim for breach of trust and ask for ₦100 million compensation.

"Marriage is not a testing ground for suspicion.

"Let him test. Let him confirm. But don’t let him get away with breaking your trust.

"Case closed. No room for appeal."

Barrister's advice met with mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the barrister's advice below:

Igbawua P K Jnr said:

"When a mechanic repairs your car and you want to test it before payment, is that too breach of trust? This law will drive us crazy one day, how is it an offense for me to confirm the paternity of my supposed children?"

Dare Dare said:

"If the other way round ? What will be the compensation of the man after getting to know that the children are not his?"

Gabriel Gabriel said:

"Na you the talk this one again after encourage men to go for DNA test?

"You are against paternity thief but again how will a man know if the child or children are his or not?"

Mark Sakuwaha said:

"Nooo you can't scare us, you better sue me I pay you, than laboring for some else's creatures."

Toofine Fx said:

"U don pack comot for my house be that, u go carry ur husband go court ahbi? before a man ask for DNA the wife must has giving him room to doubt her fidelity simple."

Caleb Egbuzie said:

"No be only compensation, na remuneration. With the rate of paternity fraud these days, you want to discourage the men from verifying all in the name of bridge of trust. Thunder fire trust."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a barrister had begged people to conduct DNA tests on their children and gave two reasons.

Lawyer's concern about paternity fraud in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lawyer had shared his concern about the rising paternity fraud in Nigeria.

The prominent lawyer said he had attended to two cases of paternity fraud and marital infidelity in just one week.

The legal practitioner narrated how his client broke down in tears in court, while his wife blamed the man for the paternity fraud she committed.

