Kelvin Ugwu, a Nigerian Catholic priest on a mission to the Gambia, shared insights into the drama involving Father Daniel Okonatotor Oghenerukevwe

Father Kelvin Ugwu said there was nothing wrong if a priest wanted to leave his celibacy vows and get married like other men

However, he said there are laid down procedures which a priest must follow before he would be allowed to get married

Kelvin Ugwu, a popular Catholic priest on Facebook, has offered insights into the case involving Reverend Father Daniel Okonatotor Oghenerukevwe, who got married.

Father Daniel married Dora Chichah, a single mother of three at the Streams of Joy Church, Dallas, USA.

Father Kelvin Ugwu said Father Daniel Okonatotor, who married Dora Chicha, had initiated the procedure to leave priesthood but could not wait. Photo: Facebook/Father Kelvin Ugwu.

Source: Facebook

After the marriage, which took place on July 29, 2024, the Catholic Diocese of Warri, where Father Daniel works, suspended him.

Meanwhile, Father Kelvin Ugwu, who often shares thought-provoking articles about the Catholic faith, explained how a priest could renounce his vows and get married if he wanted to.

According to Father Kelvin, there was nothing wrong with a priest wanting to get married, but he maintained that such a priest must first leave the priesthood.

He said the Catholic Church has a process which allows priests who want to leave to do so.

He noted that in the case of Father Daniel, he had initiated the process but was not patient enough to allow it to be concluded before rushing to get married.

Father Kelvin said:

"The suspended priest in question had earlier expressed his intentions to leave the Catholic priesthood. What we may consider as the issue here is that he was not patient for the process which he had already initiated to be concluded before going ahead to wed his lover, Dora Chichah."

What a priest can do if he wants to get married

Father Kelvin went on to spell out the procedure a priest must follow to denounce his priestly vows and get married.

He said:

"So, since this issue is trending online, I think it is time we learn something from this. The first point is that no one is forced to be a priest. And even as a priest, if at any time you feel you can't continue, there are procedures which you will follow to be laicized (returned to the state of the laity).

According to Father Kelvin, the process to be Laicized includes the following:

1. A request from the priest seeking it;

2. An investigation of the request by the (vice)provincial superior (or delegate);

3. Approval of the superior general (Bishop) with the consent of his consultors;

4. Preparation of dossier by the procurator general;

5. Approval of the competent Vatican Congregation;

6. Granting of the dispensation by the Pope personally;

7. Notification of the (vice)provincial superior who informs the petitioner and receives his acknowledgement.

Once a priest, always a priest

However, according to Father Kelvin, one is still a priest even after being stripped of the celibacy vows.

He said:

"It is important to note that even though you are laicized, you are still a priest because once validly ordained, it is never invalidated for any reason whatsoever. It is just like baptism, once baptized, you can't be un-baptized. However, when Laicized, you no longer have the obligations or the privileges to function as a cleric. You can't say mass or be addressed as a priest. If you carry out any priestly function, it may be valid but illicit (unlawful)."

Father Kelvin noted that the honourable thing Father Daniel would have done was to ensure he completed the procedure before getting married.

He noted:

"The most honourable thing that Daniel would have done would have been to ensure he was Laicized and also freed from his vows of celibacy before going into this marriage. It may take time, but if it takes 9 years for him to be ordained, what is there in waiting for a few months for the process to be complete? After all, you will be married. Why the rush?"

Facebook reactions as priest gets married

Blessed Christian Chris said:

"I love your analysis about this matter, Padre. In my own view, it may be him who made the lady a single mother oo. You never can tell."

Scholarlywoman said:

"I hope he stays true to his marital vows because some of these fantasies are appealing when they are forbidden. Hope he does not regret it in future and ends up blaming the lady. I wish him well."

Man shares encounter he had with a pastor

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man opened up about how his female pastor came to his aid and impacted his life tremendously.

He needed N500k to pay for a professional course and went to his pastor for prayers, but she did something unexpected.

His story has been met with mixed feelings, with many people lending their voices to the conversation about pastors helping their members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng