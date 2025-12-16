A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after releasing pictures from her Lagos court wedding on TikTok

While the newlywed celebrated her wedding as an answered prayer, many women noticed the same thing about her husband

At the time of this report, the new wife's TikTok post had garnered over one million views, 115k likes and more than 2,700 comments

A lady, @theoluwatosins09, left many ladies drooling over her man after celebrating the success of her court wedding.

The lady had her court wedding in Lagos and posted pictures from the occasion, which featured her husband.

Commenting on her wedding, the lady expressed her appreciation to God for a beautiful 2025, adding that it was her answered prayer.

She added that she is still counting her blessings. The lady's TikTok post blew up at the time of this report, amassing over a million views, 115k likes, and over 2k comments. She captioned her post:

"Thank God for this beautiful year My prayer answered year !! Am still counting my blessing God!"

Many ladies could not help but compliment her husband's physical appearance.

View the newlywed lady's post below:

Ladies gush over newlywed's husband

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the couple's wedding pictures below:

👑Blessing.Ariyikeskincare👑 said:

"Congratulations your home and union is blessed…you both look good plss beautiful woman try tk care of ya physical appearance more..your husband Dey glow asides from him being fair skinned there are beautiful black people who glow too…love and light."

Ajoke said:

"A beg you no need house help 🥺 make I use d opportunity collect your man."

Stephanie🌹🥺 said:

"This man fine oooo nor let dem tiff am abeg 😭be a baddie wifey."

Slim goddess 💎 said:

"Y'all are so mean, it's unfair. she's a human that has feelings please, be kind."

Unluckyyy mee 💔😭 said:

"Damnnnnn 😩na today person husband enter my eye."

xtiana said:

"Can you guys take a minute a look at the lady she’s beautiful ooo no make up con imagine she use make up."

The Exquisite Jewelry said:

"My dear sister Dey package yourself wella,this your man fine oo."

TEMITOPE💖🌹💐 said:

"Abeg no tag your man people wey Dey comments section Dey observe oo😂😂😂congratulations bby."

vickydollar10🦋 said:

"Una forget say some men go just fine but no class?? And some go for character even if they get class."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared her wedding pictures as she married a man she met on X (formerly Twitter).

Yhemo Lee holds court wedding with lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that socialite Yhemo Lee and his lover, Thayour, had a court wedding.

The celebrity lovebirds had trended online after videos from their grand engagement party went viral on social media.

Yhemo Lee and Thayour were spotted making things official by getting married in court, and pictures from the occasion emerged on social media. In one photo, Yhemo Lee and Thayour are seen holding their marriage certificates as they pose for photos.

