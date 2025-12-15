A Nigerian lady who is a university graduate is in mourning mood after her mother died unexpectedly on her convocation day

The lady said her mother even joined in the photo studio to take photos with her graduation days before the convocation

According to the heartbroken lady, her mother slept and did not wake up on her convocation day, a development that shattered her spirit

A Nigerian lady has been thrown into mourning after her mother unexpectedly passed away.

The lady shared her painful story on TikTok where many people went to her comments section to commiserate with her.

A Nigerian lady said she lost her mother on her convocation day. Photo credit: TikTok/@_halimah64.

Source: TikTok

According to the bereaved lady identified as @_halimah64, her mother passed away on her convocation day.

Halima said her mother even followed her to the studio to take photos with her convocation gown, only for her to day on the actual convocation day.

The post is captioned:

"How could you sleep and never wake up? We to do photoshoot with my mum for my convocation and she died on my convocation."

The Nigerian lady said her mother died on the day of her convocation. Photo credit: TikTok/@_halimah64.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady loses her mother on her convocation day

@Àrẹ̀mọ Adéyẹmí Ọbátulà said:

"Mama waited to see you win. Now that you've won, she went up to watch over you from above. She's not dead, oku abiyamọ kii sun. Accept my total condolences sis. May God forgive her shortcomings."

@adun said:

"Like I'm speechless. Mama may your soul rest in peace ma."

@Homour_Elehrin said:

"We that our mothers are still alive i pray for their long life and prosperity. And for those, that their mother had died. May God almighty grant them Janatul-Fridauz."

@FÚÑSHØ said:

"God please don't test my mother patience with any of her child death."

@oluwaseun said:

"You think relationships break up na heart break? This is what real heartbreak is."

@Zeefarha_crafts said:

"Omo those that their mom is still alive don’t know what God has done for them may her soul rest in peace."

@RTW VENDOR IN IKOTUN LAGOS said:

"Most of this women sacrificed their self for their children to have a better life. It is called a price was paid just the way my mum left us untimely at the beginning of my success point. I'm still in pain no mother to buy gift for. With the way my mum suffered God! Is very spiritual is only few can relate to this!"

@Zayd said:

"Subhanallah! this is so deep wallahi. May Allah continue to ease your affairs, May Mama rest well and Allah uplift her to the most lofty stations of Jannah, Aamin."

Lady in tears as her mother and father pass away

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young lady was thrown into deep mourning after her parents passed on at the same time.

The heartbroken lady shared photos on TikTok showing how she mourned her parents, who were inseparable.

Her mother and father were laid to rest side by side, and the photos of the grave stirred strong emotions online.

Source: Legit.ng