A lady celebrated her husband, who paid a huge amount of money for her Master’s school fees in the United Kingdom

She was not ashamed as she boldly prostrated towards him in a viral video that melted the hearts of many on social media

The message she sent to her husband in the video got people talking, as many took to the comments to hail her husband

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a master's degree from a university in the United Kingdom.

She showed her gratitude to him by prostrating before him on her graduation day.

In a video by @preciouscbay4 on TikTok, the lady celebrated her husband, stating that he paid £34,000 for her UK Master's degree.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Na man wey fit chest bills of £34,000 for Master's we go pay for. You’re the reason behind this achievement, you’re the reason it’s possible. Thank you so much My beloved."

Reactions trail lady's viral video

@igwe Thailand said:

"i must send my wife back to school. that is a promise I made to my self."

@nii_wellington1 said:

"That's a man! You've supported your wife in a big way! I salute you!"

@Mami_Rejoice_Thrift said:

Why some of una Dey cry for the comment? people show appreciation in different ways, allow the woman breathe!!!"

@BlaiR said:

"Is that £34,000 as in British pounds??? Up to 60 million????? Abi I’m wrong? Someone say something."

@Loveline Jacob said:

"My own school is 29,000 pounds but when I remember my field just one year of working after graduation everywhere go first blur like this."

Megden said:

"Why is there so much negativity in this comment section from such a lovely video? When did it become such a bother that a woman is honoring her husband as she deems fit? Gosh! How did we get here? Dear Sis, please ignore naysayers! May the good love sustain and preserve your home!"

@Ayez said:

"The people commenting negatively on what she is doing have never known how much life can hit a person,when youve been there and meet someone like him eventually,this is nothing."

@Ifebusayo bb

"Awwwnnn. This proves that there are still good men out there. God bless you and ur home mama. And to daddy, YOU ARE BLESSED SIR. We ur wife’s fans are rooting for you."

@Health & lifestyle changes said:

"This is where culture and tradition comes in, as an African woman, sisterhood is proud of you…….well done to your wonderful husband; wishing him good health and happiness."

