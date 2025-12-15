A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to create awareness about a couple's wedding items she found in a car, popularly called Micra, in Ibadan

A look at the wedding order of programme found amongst the items for the D-day showed the wedding was days away

After the lady brought the attention of TikTok users to what she found, the couple who own the items have reacted online

A lady, @molola242, has shared a video of wedding items she found forgotten in a car she boarded.

Among the items, she found an order of programme for the wedding which showed it would be held on December 13.

The lady made a video of the items she saw in the car and posted it on TikTok, urging netizens to repost her clip for wider reach. She wrote:

"Found inside a micra in Ibadan.

"Please let us repost till it get to the owner.

"Cause it seems they are using it for wedding tomorrow."

Her video went viral, amassing over 600k views on TikTok. In the comment section, the couple who own the items commended the lady, suggesting that they had contacted her and retrieved the items.

"All thanks to you ma we really appreciate you ma we're able to wear it 💯 and the souvenir was shared to everyone as we planned because we got it at the right time," @gracioustwins666 replied the lady's post.

Reactions trail lady's discovery in vehicle

CAKES/EVENT DECORATOR IN IFE said:

"Na my bride 👰 friend forget it am their event decorator they finally got it thanks so much."

ayoka1803 said:

"Whenever you find or lost a package inside micra, take it to fresh fm for a free broadcast pls."

Bisola said:

"That's how I forgot my husband to be material coming from Balogun market wether na inside Brt o or the market A whole 7 yards senator material."

Sew_ByDenike✂️🧵🪡 said:

"They just announced it at agidigbo radio station 🥰 buh d owner never show up."

TIMILEYIN 🔜🔚🔝🛐 said:

"I remember the day I lost all my clothes inside micra till now I don't even saw bag."

CLOTHES VENDOR IN MEIRAN said:

"Check the back of that program. You will see the printer name there. Check IG for the name or Facebook."

Designer in Ibadan said:

"You’re blessed for doing this, wish we can get more honest people like you , we forgot our bag too inside a micra we boarded from Orogun to Iwo Road on the 15th of Nov, with vital documents, wallet containing ATM and money, children wears, my customers’ sewn clothes and Power Bank. We have also got NIN of 3 persons in that bag and as I type the person in custody of the bag haven’t made an attempt to call those numbers in the bag so as to reach out for us to get it back…. I believe we would get it back as God will touch the heart of the person that has it in his/her custody."

