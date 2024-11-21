Nigerian Lady Marries Man She Met on Twitter, Shares Screenshot of Their First Chat
- A Nigerian lady celebrated online after she tied the knot with a man she met on X (formerly Twitter)
- She shared the screenshot of their first chat and beautiful photos that they snapped together ahead of their wedding
- Many who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on meeting spouses online
A pretty Nigerian lady got married to a man she met on X, formerly known as Twitter.
She made this known on her X page and shared a screenshot of their first chat.
The post shared by @omo_totoyosi revealed that her husband made the first move by sending her the first direct message on February 4, 2022.
She responded 12 days later, on February 16, 2022, signalling the beginning of their communication.
The lady captioned the post:
“We met on Twitter and now it’s forever.”
See the post below:
Reactions as lady marry man she met on Twitter
Many who came across the post congratulated the couple and shared their thoughts on meeting spouses online.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@tosinolaseinde said:
"You’re soooooo beautiful. Congratulations."
@muheediva01 said:
"If you like reply to all Tom in your dm, what will not be will not be."
@udeochusp said:
"Chaiiiiiiiiii. This same Twitter that many people are not taking seriously. Congratulations."
@muli_brian_ said:
"This could be us but she never replied to my DM."
@joe_unofficial said:
"What exactly are you guys typing that's making them respond to your DM? Why are Twitter babes always ghosting me???"
@shamsblsn said:
"So it’s real ? It happens? Wow ! Fascinating! Congrats to u both."
