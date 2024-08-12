Nigerian actor and socialite Yhemo Lee and his partner, Thayour B, have finally gotten married

On August 12, 2024, the celebrity couple’s court wedding photos emerged on social media and got fans talking

Some netizens wondered why the couple’s court wedding was done on a lowkey scale as they asked questions

Nigerian actor and nightlife guru Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, and his partner Oyindamola, aka Thayour B, are now officially married.

The celebrity love birds recently trended online after videos from their grand engagement party went viral on social media.

Yhemo Lee and Thayour B get married in court. Photos: @yhemo_lee, @thayour_b

In a new development, Yhemo Lee and Thayour were spotted making things official by getting married in court and snaps from the occasion emerged on social media.

In one photo, Yhemo Lee and Thayour are seen holding their marriage certificates as they pose for photos. See below:

Another clip also showed the love birds saying their marriage vows in court as they legally became man and wife. See the video below:

See another video of the celebrity couple below:

Netizens react to Yhemo Lee’s court wedding

The photos and videos from Yhemo Lee’s court wedding warmed the hearts of many fans on social media. However, some netizens had questions about why the special occasion was kept simple. Read some of their comments below:

This fan congratulated the couple:

Hard clicks said it looked like a secret marriage:

Mr Awesome said he never expected Yhemo Lee to do a small wedding:

Nipsey said the wedding was without stress:

This tweep wondered if the bride was pregnant:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Robiurobiat:

“Love is a beautiful thing walai 😍.”

Temiukdiaries__:

“Tayo is such a beautiful bride 😍.”

classythrift2000:

“They are so beautiful together, walahi love dey sweet if money join.”

'Native doctor' actor Alebiosu weds in court

In other celebrity wedding news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Adewale Alebiosu made headlines on social media following his recent post.

Not long ago, the Yoruba movie star took to his TikTok page to share a photo of his court wedding ceremony.

In the photo, Alebiosu, who is famous for playing ‘medicine man’ aka ‘Babalawo’ roles in movies, was seen wearing a white suit beside his bride, who wore a white wedding dress.

