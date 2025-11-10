A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to announce her decision not to walk down the aisle

She explained why she does not fancy marriage, and spoke about childbearing and women who date broke men

The lady's reason for deciding not to marry has elicited a debate on social media about the marriage topic

A lady, known as Stephanie on TikTok, has declared that she has no intention of getting married.

Stephanie made a video explaining some of her reasons for turning her back on marriage.

Why lady doesn't want to marry

Stephanie, in a video, said one of the reasons she does not want marriage is that she is not interested in praying for a man to love and care for her, as she sees it as a form of ritual.

She maintained that it is a ritual, which could backfire with punishment as it is against one's partner's free will and freedom. Her words in part:

"...I am not interested in praying for any man to love me and care for me because it is a form of ritual.

"When you are praying for someone to love and care for you, it is a form of ritual, because you are kind of going against someone else's freewill and freedom. Every human soul has freedom and free will in this life.

"...It may not work. Secondly, even if it would work, it might come back with punishment. So, don't be surprised when it starts to backfire..."

She further said she is not interested in having children and prefers to have a female child out of wedlock, but raises concern about the state of the world.

According to Stephanie, she does not want to bring a female child to a world where men abuse women. She said:

"Secondly, I am not interested in having kids. No. I don't wanna have kids and even if I want to have a kid, I will definitely want it to be outside marriage. I want to be a single mother and definitely to a daughter.

"But here is the catch: I love my unborn daughter so much that I will not like to bring her into this kind of world. I have not even figured out what is going on, where men abuse women, where women don't have a say. I don't want that kind of thing for my daughter.

"I love her so much that I will not bring her. Let her remain wherever she is...Don't tell me to pick the right partner...Somebody may love you today and tomorrow change. There is nothing that would happen to them..."

She further sent a message to women dating broke men.

"If you are a woman and you are dating a broke man, it does not count and once that man makes money and decides to leave you for another woman, nothing will happen to him. He will continue to live fine."

Marriage: Young lady's decision triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Gi said:

"You made the best decision... Marriage is not worth it,even kids.. I have left my husband and not going back to him."

_xxx.pearl said:

"Exactly dear aside money I don’t think men do a lot of things like we women , gone are those says people think if you don’t marry nobody will take care of you in old age .God I don’t want to stress anybody Bathing and taking care of me."

Ruu baby 𖦹 said:

"Everyday I come on the internet some of you want to change my mindset about what I want but sorry I want a man I can’t do what a man can do."

ACM Signature🇬🇧 said:

"A lady chooses not to marry and men are crying in the comment section… SMH."

Edibles🍃😮‍💨😈 said:

"Why are people angry she doesn’t want kids? Na by force??? If you’re that angry you can add extra kids to the one you born and cover up for her."

Just Trixx said:

"People being worked up about another person’s choice will forever be funny to me. Like what in the ego is that."

Preccyous said:

"Marriage doesn’t really benefit women if you think of it, I love this."

savage.headquarter said:

"Someone said she doesn’t want kids n she doesn’t want marriage. A lot of u men suddenly want to live in her life."

