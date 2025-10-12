A Nigerian lady shared the type of man she would want to get married to, and also mentioned what she expects in a man

According to the lady, her intention and prayer is that she would get married to a man who is a strong Christian

In a trending video, the lady said she will not get married to any man who does not speak in tongues during prayers

A Nigerian woman shared the type of man she would like to get married to.

Her comments are attracting many reactions from social media users after she mentioned things she is looking for in a man.

The lady said she would only marry a man who speaks in tonues. Photo credit: TikTok/@peoplequicktalk.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on TikTok by @peoplequicktalk, the lady was asked what would make her reject a man.

The lady, identified as Amaka, said she would quickly reject a man who does not speak in tongues.

According to her, she intends to marry a strong Christian who knows how to speak in other tongues while praying.

Her words:

"A man who doesn't speak in tongues, who doesn't belong to any society or department in the church, he won't be loyal. That man won't be loyal. That man who speaks in tongues, who belongs to one department in the church, will be faithful and spirit-filled. That's why there are a lot of failed marriages today in our societies, because why get married to a man who doesn't speak in tongues, who doesn't belong to any society in church? If you don't speak in tongues, you can't get married to me. That's like a no-no."

When asked if speaking in tongues should be a criterion for marriage, Amaka said:

"Personally, yes. I'm a Christian, and for you to marry me, that should be a criterion. Yes!

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares what would make her reject a man

@stephen said:

"Hope say una know say even Jesus no speak in tongues."

@B_o_l_d said:

"I don’t even like a girl who goes to church or religious."

@AyinLa said:

"That's not a good line of thought!! I agree that services teach loyalty, patience etc but that doesn't mean someone who serves in church or speaks in other tongues would be faithful."

@Double Dee said:

"One werey dey force me to speak in tongue, like I don't feel like I thought it's related to holy spirit or something, but he said I should just be speaking gibberish."

@Chichi said:

"Them go still speak in different tongues to deceive you."

@Phayekjnr said:

"So you mean speaking in tongues makes a man loyal???? lol"

Source: Legit.ng