As the marriage of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels continues to head south, a Catholic priest has called for sympathies for her

According to Reverend Father Oluoma, it is important the public should rally around Regina and sympathize with her

He said the fact that she flaunted money in public does not mean people should vilify her now that her marriage was collapsing

A Nigerian Catholic priest has joined those commenting on the marriage of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

The priest weighed on the matter as the actress' marriage to Ned Nwoko continues to head south.

The priest said people should sympathise with the actress. Photo credit: Facebook/Fada Oluoma.

The priest, Reverend Father Oluoma said many people are angry people Regina was flaunting her wealth when the going was good in her marriage.

However, he noted that people usually don't show their pains on social media as they only show their good parts.

His words:

"Firstly, let's pay attention to her words. She said nobody flaunts their sadness. She is absolutely right, and I hope we learn from this.Every human being craves for admiration, approval, ovation, patronage and everything that bloats the ego. Social media enlarges that craving and feeds it furiously. The problem is not with those who flaunt only what they want you to see, it is you who see only what they flaunt. Then you foolishly and ignorantly define yourself by what they make you see. You see yourself as the most unfortunate person on earth, their virtual reality becomes your fantasy. You become disenchanted with your situation and lives only with the wish and hope of tasting their exotic dish at least before you die."

The priest noted that people must find a way to show empathy towards the actress as she needs it at the moment.

Father Oluoma said:

"For the sake of the weaker ones who easily get bullied by those with wealth and power, let everyone at least extend sympathy to R.D. We may not stick out our necks for her, but let's not poke our fingers at her pains. She's already learning her lessons in a hard way. My point is, no matter what people do, don't rejoice when they cry. Even if they self inflicted themselves, we must find our ' church minds' to show compassion and even help where we can. Don't mock the pains and misery of anyone, even your enemies, don't."

A priest called for people to show Regina some empathy. Photo credit: Instagram/Regina Daniels.

Reactions as priest calls for empathy towards Regina Daniels

Martin Emumwen said:

"Many valid points Padre. Logic however is hardly going to help her as you have said in a country like Nigeria. I remember thinking to myself yesterday, situations like this should be helped by the Church. And by that, I mean the body of Christ.... only those who live above the systems of this world will pass through certain fires unscathed... may our Generation witness the power of God again. Grace has too many Pharoah's living and oppressing with impunity."

Ifeanyi Stanley Nwalor JP said:

"Fada, but Auntie Regina really showed us pepper while she was on the throne. She made many believe that it's better to put a new wine inside an Old wine skin as long as the old wine is expensive."

Ned Nwoko's old interview surfaces online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Senator Ned Nwoko speaking about his marriage to Regina Daniels surfaced on social media.

The duo was reportedly experiencing an ongoing marital crisis centered on domestic violence and alleged drug abuse by the actress.

In the old video, the billionaire gushed over his sixth wife, explaining how they met and fell in love.

