A young Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok with a recent revelation she had, claiming it is from God

According to her, God has sent her to Nigerians with a message about things to unfold in the future

She appealed to Nigerians to hold on to God while they go about their daily activities, and spoke about a future song by gospel singer Tope Alabi

A Nigerian lady, @jesuseagle1, has gone public with a message she claims God showed her in a dream for Nigerians.

In an over six-minute video released on TikTok, the Christian lady spoke of powerful things to come in Nigeria, which would be signs of the rapture.

A lady shares a revelation she recently had about the rapture and Nigeria. Photo Credit: @jesuseagle1

Source: TikTok

Lady shares dream she had

She spoke about her encounter with an angel in her dream, and noted that he showed her things that would happen in the country.

She narrated a future song gospel singer Tope Alabi would release that was shown to her in the dream.

She further stated that the song would contain important messages from God for Nigerians.

The young lady, who was emotional in the video, appealed to Nigerians to take her message seriously and hold on to God while going about their daily activities. Her statement partly read:

"...I had an encounter. I just woke up from a dream not quite long ago. Like 15 minutes ago...Nigerians, God has sent me to you...Listen and pay attention and obey.God has been sending out his sons and daughters to different denominations and different countries in different places.

"Now, it is the turn for Nigeria. Some powerful things is going to take place in the future. They are all going to be signs of rapture. I saw an angel in my dream.The angel was showing me things that were going to take place in the future in Nigeria

"Then I was so confused. I was like, 'Oh my God.' I asked him in that dream, 'Are you sure these things are gonna take place, including rapture?'

"Many people have been saying rapture will take place, are you sure this thing is gonna happen?

"Then the angel smiled and told me, 'Don't you know that 1,000 years with God is one day here?'

"That's just the reply. Then the angel now said,'These signs are going to take place.'

"He showed me things that are going to take place. Out of the things that he showed me, he played Mummy Tope Alabi's song that she is going to release in the future for me and this song is going to be so popular all over Nigeria. Through her song will be the last warning from God to all Nigerians.

"Because, in that her song she is going to release, God is going to pass very important messages to his people, to everybody all over Nigeria through that song. I never received the title of the song. I never received when the song would be released. I never received anything..."

A lady says she had a revelation from God for Nigerians. Photo Credit: @jesuseagle1

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's revelation about rapture elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

lucychinenye245 said:

"l always encounter God is so powerful, God said l should tell all Muslim to repent and turn to him Jesus Christ."

smiley beauty😊👰 said:

"I accept Jesus into my life as my personal lord and savior I receive the grace to repent my sin and be of Christ Amen."

IAmEmmanuel said:

"Anytime I hear anyone preach about the rapture or coming of Christ, my brain flashes back to the time Jesus told me that, his coming is actually closer than we think and with the way he said it, there was something like an urgency in his voice 🙂 sha make we dey prepared and also prepare our families."

anita kalu said:

"So if God wan use tope alabi to pass a message through a song she go use Yoruba sing am? , that means na only the Yoruba people she passed the message to."

WEDDING RING VENDOR IN IBADAN said:

"Rapture is real! make I go spend the money wey dey my Kuda."

Isabella smart🇬🇧❤️ said:

"God is real I can testify I have wrote my theory driving test 4times without praying the day I prayed I told God let this be the last test am taking for the 5th time with a great surprise I pass my driving test for the last time God is real."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor had falsely predicted Jesus Christ's return dates.

Mike Bamiloye shares revelation about fake rapture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mike Bamiloye had shared a revelation about a fake rapture.

According to the veteran Christian actor, even scientists and world powers believe that there is an imminent occurrence that would lead to the disappearance of many people. Hence, they are trying so hard to explain it ahead of time.

On his Instagram page, Mike Bamiloye, who is the president of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, added that the scientists were secretly working to make some people vanish without a trace.

Source: Legit.ng