A young Nigerian lady, Okoli Classic, has declared that she never wants to have children or get married

She, however, has a burning desire for something and shared it, hoping to achieve it before she dies

While some internet users supported her decision, others argued she would have a rethink later in life

A lady, identified as Okoli Classic on TikTok, has disclosed on social media that she has no intention of getting married or having children.

Standing by her unpopular marriage and childbirth decisions, the lady said she does not care if people call her crazy.

However, she said she would like to have an orphanage before she passes away.

"Call me crazy.

"But I'll never get married or have children but I'll own an orphanage home before I leave this earth," words overlaid on her TikTok video read.

She further stated:

"It’s a dream that will come true someday."

Lady's marriage declaration sparks reactions

bhbc said:

"Don't ever think your their story will be your story. you are special and different don't give up just trust the process with a good intention."

MelaninsCloset said:

"Sorry, how about you recreate yourself but stay unmarried? you're so beautiful."

Scorpio ♏ feminine 🎀 said:

"No I will get married and I will have my own kids and I will train other children too."

tata🥰🥰 said:

"I will have kids oh because my mama no go happy because l have once told her I won’t marry or have children but she got angry say she will disown me if l ever make that kind statement she even beat me as a grown up ."

Enoobong🌺🌸🥰 said:

"I’m not surprised,I have been following you frm way back before you even rebranded your name and got fame nor be today story."

CHI OMA💎 said:

"I used to say this 😩 until i met one Anambra man and he changed my entire sense 😂 i wish you Goodluck babe."

nazyhairsand accessories said:

"I can't judge you i don't know what it's like to be you sometimes marriage is not everything."

blossom said:

"You guys need to understand there’s more to life than marriage and children!!! Let people make their choices. Me I support her."

