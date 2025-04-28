A Nigerian clergyman has made an audacious claim on social media regarding the end of the world

The pastor, who is based in Enugu, gave a time frame in which the world would cease to exist and advised people to prepare for the rapture

While many people were triggered by the pastor's prophecy, others dismissed it, saying nothing of such would happen

The lead pastor of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide, identified as Gen Robert Jr, has released a prophecy about when the world would end.

In a post on Facebook, the Enugu-based preacher claimed that the world would no longer exist before 2030.

The cleric urged people to prepare for the rapture. His Facebook post read:

"This world will not last til 2030...

"Hope you are getting ready for the rapture?"

The pastor's post on Facebook sent social media users into a frenzy as people were divided, with some doubting his assertion.

Reactions trail pastor's comment

Charity Amalaha said:

"God told my Mom, that the coming of The Son of Man is sooner than expected, asked that I tighten loosed ends. God Help me to do what is expedient."

Daniel Olieh said:

"Make I go borrow 50billion from firstbank since rapture is taking place in 2030."

Moredays Ebokpo said:

"I had this dream some months ago."

Smart Robito said:

"This can never be true.

"Pastor Chris stated the same over 15 years ago, here we are.

"The Day of the Lord, No one knows.

"Not even the Angels, let alone any man.

"For now, the World only ends, where the life of a man ends. But the earth as a structure still has a lot of years to live."

Anthony Tochukwu John said:

"Hallelujah; praise God,

"We are expecting JESUS.

"Always on the Assignment saving souls."

Abiam Nelson said:

"The world ( system, ) not the earth is ending..the current system(darkness )controlling the earth like we know it is coming to an end before 2030...the earth remains, but a new system (righteousness)comes in."

Kinsley Chinedu said:

"You sayyyyy?

"This is in short few years oooo 5 years ..

"And people still buying house and cars and putting out investment everywhere."

Divine Ada Otu said:

"Every day of our lives, we need to live ready, because even if rapture tarries, what about death? My the Lord help us to number our days."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 900-year-old book found in the Vatican secret archive had predicted the year the world would end.

Pastor claims world ends on April 25th

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had claimed that the world would end on April 25th.

In a viral video shared online by an X user, @ObiaaBewu, the pastor said he saw the date clearly and God mentioned it to him twice. The pastor's statement read:

"By the 25th of April, the world is going to end. If you like take this serious, if you don’t like don’t take it serious. But this is real, rapture is coming, on the 25th of April 2024, I saw it very clear, do you understand? I saw the date very clear and the lord ministered to me. He mentioned it twice, it has happened twice."

