An event decorator shared what happened when she arrived at the venue for a wedding she was contracted for

She mentioned how the wedding was cancelled while the decorators were setting up, with chairs and canopies already set up

Her video showed the drama that unfolded between the bride’s family and their in-laws, as she shared why the wedding was cancelled

A decorator who was contracted to beautify a wedding venue was shocked when asked to stop midway.

The lady said she and her workers had started decorating when a member of the bride’s family asked them to stop.

In a video by @thintedbossevent on TikTok, the lady captured the scene of the wedding as she narrated what happened.

Wedding cancelled over groom’s inability to provide items

The lady stated that the wedding was cancelled over the groom’s inability to provide drinks and some other items.

She said:

“Wetin happen be say, you know that particular drink wey dem dey take marry, the traditional drink. The husband no buy am and him no even get the money. Many things wey the husband never buy and many things wey dem never do. According to them, the rice wey dem cook, na credit them carry am.

“So many things just sup for the place. We just gat to lose our stuff. When the husband come, them beat am wetin no good. After we pack, canopy people and dj come pack.”

The lady also stated that she’d still collect her balance because she showed up for the event.

She said:

“I go sha ask for my balance because balance is life.”

Reactions trail cancelled wedding

@Deborah chinyere said:

"So the girl and her family no fit cover up?? Them no fit use their money support then later them balance themselves."

@stellaije said:

"We need to cut our cloth according to our size, money wey the use call ndi decorations, dj etc....thy for use it settle thy kinsmen and do parlour wedding."

@ijeoma_amadi said:

"Is it not better to use the money they used in setting up canopy and advance to pay her bride price in a sitting room with only families?"

@OLUWAGAGA said:

"The girl family no try, maybe them no want make the man marry their daughter because them suppose support the man if them see say things day one kind."

@Ashetima said:

"I don't know why people always try to stress themselves when it's comes to marriage. If my husband no get money to do big wedding why not do small marriage."

Heavy rain destroys wedding decoration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful outdoor wedding reception decoration was destroyed after heavy rainfall in Mgbedi, Imo state.

Videos showing the beautiful wedding decorations and the aftermath of the rainfall went viral on TikTok.

Many who came across the video sympathised with the celebrants and shared their thoughts on organising outdoor weddings during the rainy season.

