A beautiful pregnant woman went viral after she shared photos from her maternity shoot with her family

The photos featured the pregnant woman and her co-wife, their husband and other family members

Many who came across the post celebrated the couple and congratulated the woman on her pregnancy

A pregnant woman, Adepa Fel Houston, shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot session.

The woman went viral after netizens noticed that she featured her co-wife in the maternity photoshoot.

Their husband joined them in the shoot. Photo: Adepa Fel Houston

Source: Facebook

Pregnant woman wears matching outfit with co-wife

In a Facebook post, the woman and her co-wife wore matching outfits and posed with their husband and other family members.

They wore brown bodycon jumpsuits and had pictures together where they posed alike.

While the pregnant woman’s protruding stomach was evident in her jumpsuit, the co-wife’s outfit was fitted to her body.

Man joins his two wives for maternity shoot

The women’s husband joined them for the maternity shoot. He wore a brown top and shorts to match their outfit.

They posed with their children in the pictures that have now gone viral on social media.

She captioned the video:

"Congratulations to us."

Reactions as pregnant woman poses with co-wife

Many who came across the post celebrated the couple and congratulated the woman on her pregnancy.

Nhana Afya Lipsy Papabi said:

"I knew it. Awwwwnnn. Congratulations to u Adepa."

Yaa Faabea Mispha said:

"A true definition of gentleman! You serves everyone equally! God bless you and your family."

NahnahYhaa Agyeiwah said:

"Congratulations family of love . May God continue to bless you."

McQueenie Adiepena Marley said:

"Congratulations to the Houston Family once again."

Torgbui Agorkorli said:

"Congratulations sir the brotherhood is proud of you."

Nectar Akua Ewoenam said:

"Your wives are really trying to. And I love how you man up and control your home I know it takes a huge lot of effort and work."

Ohemaa Mercy said:

"Our boss is really working congratulations to u dear."

Akyemkwaanana Lina said:

"Woow,another baby is coming. All Thanks to God,congratulations to all the Houston family."

Pretty Yayrah said:

"The baby Dee gave birth to was for Adepa. Now Adepa is coming to give birth to Dee's own for her. Congratulations Adepa."

@Ramy Ahm said:

"Wow I really like the harmony in this family. Kudos to the ladies."

Kafari Vigilant said:

"Pls are his wife twins cos they look alike."

Asa Califonia said:

"Eii these guy be striker oo."

Kwabena Opoku said:

"You girls are saying congrats but you can't be in this relationship."

Read related stories on pregnancy

Pregnant woman gets surprise baby shower

In a related story, a pregnant woman was surprised when her kindhearted boss threw her a surprise baby shower party.

The pregnant woman arrived at her workplace and was met with a well-decorated room and party on her behalf.

Many who came across the video celebrated the boss and shared their work experiences with their employer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng