A beautiful outdoor wedding reception decoration was destroyed after heavy rainfall in Mgbedi, Imo state

Videos showing the beautiful wedding decorations and the aftermath of the rainfall went viral on TikTok

Many who came across the video sympathised with the celebrants and shared their thoughts on organising outdoor weddings during the rainy season

Heavy rainfall destroyed a beautiful floral wedding reception decoration.

The outdoor reception venue was beautifully decorated with flowers and colourful props.

The video showing the beautiful outdoor decoration was shared by a florist, @akonamfaith, on TikTok.

She also shared another video that showed the destruction of the beautiful outdoor wedding decoration.

The video was captioned:

“We saw shege banza.”

Reactions as rain scatters beautiful wedding decoration

Many who came across the video sympathised with the celebrants and shared their thoughts on organising outdoor weddings during the rainy season.

@Pretty Kardi said:

"This is a sign of something not just ordinary trust me."

@nurse Amanda said:

"I will never be a victim of this mine will go smoothly Amen."

@Raymond said:

"Village people why?"

@theAnonymousperson said:

"Those planning weddings during rainy season and do it outdoors,don't you think?"

@ewelove said:

"Mine was like this. but my husband really surprised me. he said to me we are going inside to dance.and as we started dancing water dry. come and see the way people was coming.be happy o."

@Richard said:

"All the exess from the groom branch and the bride branch came together to do this."

CHINECHEREM said:

"Dis one no be ordinary rain oooh."

