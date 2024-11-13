A Nigerian lady gave details of a wedding of Deeper Life Church members, which she attended as a bridesmaid

In a two-part video on TikTok, the lady said she was shocked that there was no wedding cake or spraying of money at the reception

Many who came across the video hailed the bridesmaid and gave their similar experiences with such weddings

A Nigerian lady was a bridesmaid at a wedding of Deeper Life Church members, and she narrated her experience.

She detailed how she and other bridesmaids were asked to cover their hair before entering the church.

Bridesmaid shares details of Depper's life wedding. Photo: @hey_pelumi

Source: TikTok

In a video by @hey_pelumi on TikTok, the lady showed how they held a bridal shower at a hotel the night before the wedding.

She added that she was not allowed to take videos when she got to the church.

No wedding cake at reception

In another video, the lady revealed that there was no wedding cake at the reception.

She said the entire reception did not last up to one hour as there was no ‘toast’ to the couple or spraying of money.

Those who gifted the couple cash put them in an envelope.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Depper Life wedding video

@dera said:

"My mama na deeper life ohh,Dey don’t lodge in the hotel ,they go straight."

Hibiscus said:

"I thought deeper life don’t accept bridesmaids from other churches."

@REjOICE said:

"please which state is this? cause I know bride and groom no suppose dey the same room.. and church usually pick the maid of honor them selves."

@Rosethenovelgirl said:

"The fact that I grew in deeper life, but my family na unserious deeper life members, even my mother just live her life."

