A lady has shared an interesting video showing the recent 'arranged wedding' of her brother

According to the lady, the bride's face was hidden from her brother and they only saw each other during the wedding

Social media users who came across the interesting video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A trending video showing a unique 'arranged' wedding ceremony has piqued the interest of social media users.

The video, which was taken in Cameroon, offered a glimpse into the 'arranged marriage' which was planned out by the groom's parents.

Man overjoyed after seeing face of his bride Photo credit: @nchinisylviabright/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Groom sees bride's face for first time

Shared by @nchinisylviabright on TikTok, the video revealed the suspenseful unveiling of the bride's face, hidden until the moment she stood beside her groom.

Elderly family members escorted the bride, her face covered by a veil, to the wedding venue.

On getting there, the fabric was gently lifted, revealing her facial structure to her husband for the first time.

The groom's joy upon seeing his bride for the first time left viewers in awe, as some expected a different reaction.

"POV: Your brother accepted an arranged wedding and they finally saw each other. My parents planned it. My brother shouldn't see this," the video's caption read.

Reactions as groom sees bride for first time

Viewers flocked to the comments section on TikTok, sharing diverse opinions on the age-old custom.

Many praised the couple's commitment to tradition, while others expressed reservations about the practice.

@Girlies_Hub_in_Nigeria reacted:

"Are you people Osu?Because why is he marring someone that old."

@Momma to Hoomanz asked:

"Did she know she's getting married?"

@Masha foods nd cereals asked:

"Who is organizing arranged marriage please?"

@Evelyn_Funke said:

"When the bride is out, pls tag me."

@lmao said:

"What language is this, sounds igbo, ibibbio and calabar at the same time."

@Raymond David-Ogwuch said:

"I would just start crying on the spot."

@mz moj said:

"Guys the like they are from Cameroon oo no be Nigeria people make una Dey calm down."

@sParkle said:

"She's actually young, what are you guys saying???? It's just what she wore."

@AbdullFC said:

"Someone should tag me on part two when the bride shows up."

@Dee added:

"Abeg can yall arrange me next. Because maybe I just don’t know how to pick."

Man sees bride's face for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an excited Nigerian groom jumped in joy after seeing the face of his beautiful bride for the first time.

A video showed the groom opening the veil to behold his bride before creating a heartwarming scene.

Source: Legit.ng