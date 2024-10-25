In a court registry, a Nigerian man got married to a lady whom he met in a club two years ago

He shared lovely, beautiful photos from the civil wedding on his TikTok page as he spoke about their love story

People who came across the post congratulated the couple and talked about visiting the club to find their spouse

A Nigerian man met a lady at the club and made her his wife after two years.

The couple married in a court registry, and their wedding photos have gone viral.

The groom, identified as @big_name007 on TikTok, shared photos from the wedding.

Man meets wife in a club

In the photo caption, the young man recounted how he met his wife in a club two years ago.

He revealed how glad he was to get married to the beautiful lady.

The man said:

POV: You met your wife in a club two years ago, now married. Ladies and gentlemen: my beautiful wife. Glad I get to do this thing called life with you by my side. By God’s grace, it’s still the wheels fall off.”

Reactions as man marries lady he met in club

@Aishat said:

"You fit take the same steps make you get problem from there."

@the.0nly.oge said:

"I can't date her cos of how we met" Una dey see so?"

@Miss Mharez said:

"Singles just dey confuse this year. From church to bar to comment section to tennis court now na club. I dun sit down."

@Blessing|RN said:

"Today I mount club. I been wan go hallelujah challenge festival but cancelled straight to club …… who's in ??"

@OLUWADAMILOLA said:

"I met him in the club last month, and he's been so supportive and caring."

Nigerians meet spouses in unexpected places

Recently, Nigerian youths have opened up about how they met their lovers.

A Nigerian man said that he met his wife on Facebook and married her after five months, while another lady revealed that she met her German husband on Instagram.

In a related story, a London-based Nigerian lady said she met her husband through her ex.

She narrated her love story in a viral TikTok post about how it all happened.

