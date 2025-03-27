A young lady warmed many hearts as she wore the wedding gown her mother had worn over 30 years ago

She shared a throwback picture of her parents’ wedding where her mum wore the wedding gown

Many reacted after seeing how she rocked the same gown in 2025, sparking emotional reactions

A lady who had just married said she wore her mother’s wedding gown for the ceremony.

She stated that her mum kept the gown for her since her wedding in 1994.

Bride wears her mother's gown 30 years after her wedding. Photo: @justshazz3515

In a post by @justshazz3515 on TikTok, the lady shared a throwback picture of her parents’ wedding where her mum wore the wedding gown.

She also shared a picture of herself wearing the gown as she walked down the aisle with her father.

In the caption, she described how she felt wearing the gown after 30 years.

She said:

“Rocking my mom’s wedding dress 30 years later. My mom kept her wedding dress for me in 1994 and I finally got to wear it at my wedding 30 years later. There was honestly nothing more special than that.”

Bride celebrates as she wore her mum's wedding gown after 30 years

In the comments, she added:

“Haha yeah even the pastor marrying us said that this was his 1000th wedding and this was the first time seeing the bride wearing mom’s dress. He said faith always starts with a love and belief.”

She also shared how her mother preserved the gown for 30 years, saying:

“She had it in a suitcase that was hardly ever opened, chilling at my grandma’s place. Aaww I wish I would have done a first look with my parents. I just remember them being in awe and so happy to see me in it!”

See the post below:

Reactions as bride wears mum’s dress

The post went viral, and many people shared their thoughts on the bride’s dress, worn 30 years after her mum’s wedding.

@Andrea said:

"Now I know the reason why some of us ain’t married yet. it’s all started way back. congratulations stranger."

@ya_yrahh said:

"What happens to us that our mums got buried in their gown???? Congratulations stranger."

@Heal the skin naturally said:

"Both of you were beautiful brides!! Congratulations"

@Fruitytwigs said:

"So beautiful but I would not wear it as my main wedding gown."

@Kimberly said:

"We are agemates with that gown. Congratulations."

@Ladytso said:

"Yo it's beautiful. It can still be kept for the nxt 30yrs for nxt generation."

Lady marries childhood friend, shares throwback photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking after she gave details about the man she recently got married to.

She shared a throwback photo, which highlighted that her husband was her primary school classmate.

Many took to the comment section to share their thoughts as the pictures went viral on social media.

