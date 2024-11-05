A bride shared a video that showed the cars of her groom’s friends at her traditional wedding ceremony

The cars were muddy and stained, apparently caused by the environment surrounding the bride’s house

Many who came across the video reacted to the stains and model of the cars used by the groom’s friends

A bride shared a video of the cars that showed up at her wedding.

The cars which belonged to the groom’s friends arrived at her home in a convoy.

The cars were stained with mud. Photo: @asamolomolo

In a video shared by @asamolomolo on TikTok, the groom’s friends arrived at the bride’s house in a convoy.

The cars, about seven in number, were muddy and stained, apparently caused by the road.

The video was captioned:

“How my husband’s friends turn up for our traditional marriage. No talk wetin you see.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as men arrive friend’s wedding in convoy

@Gboy said:

"Road to your village no good."

@Raja said:

"Nice pull up but Omo u suffer them guys oo, them swim mud reach ur house."

@olatunde Abefeola two31 said:

"Why the way to your village rough their car like this ?"

@isitnehcessary said:

"Car wash money 10million dem go wash engine join."

CHÚKWUEMÊRÎGØ 1 said:

"which village is this wey get this kind good road?"

@Emmanuel said:

"Na only 3 cars I Dey see here maybe orthers na motor shai."

@Dearest Micky said:

"The car for pass like dis. but Dem advice people when get small car, make dem no take d risk."

