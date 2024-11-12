Edo Bride Shows Off Plenty of Yams and Foodstuff Her Husband Used As Dowry, Netizens Marvel
- A bride from Etsako, Edo State, shared a video that showed the plenty of yams and foodstuffs used as her dowry
- In the video, yams, which were apparently over 100 tubers and basins of other foodstuff and fish, were on display
- Netizens who came across the video marvelled at the quantity of foodstuffs used as dowry payment
A bride showed off the plenty of foodstuffs used as her dowry payment.
She revealed that she was from the Etsako region of Edo State.
In the video shared by @goldensavage1, tubers of yams were arranged under a canopy
The yams, which were apparently over 100 tubers, and basins of other foodstuffs and fish were on display as her family members sang and danced.
She said:
“Hubby paid in full. Etsako bride.”
Watch the video below:
Bride’s dowry items wow netizens
Netizens who came across the video marvelled at the quantity of foodstuffs used as dowry payment.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Mimz said:
"I first think say na market. hubby na Odogwu."
@MhiZ AngelJenny Boss said:
"U sure say na hubby pay Abi na u and him contribute pay."
@NEW HOTTEST BOY IN TOWN said:
"Bro to bro, no reason am. Na man wen never know wetin woman mean, Na dey do this kind things for woman. no be for person like me."
@Black Barbie said:
"He better be loyal because he doesn’t wanna lose a good woman after all this."
@My Faith said:
"First time I’m seeing Etsako people on TikTok my people congratulations. na soso Benin I dey always see."
Rain destroys wedding reception decoration
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful outdoor wedding reception decoration was destroyed after heavy rainfall in Mgbedi, Imo state.
Videos showing the beautiful wedding decorations and the aftermath of the rainfall went viral on TikTok.
Many who came across the video sympathised with the celebrants and shared their thoughts on organising outdoor weddings during the rainy season.
Source: Legit.ng
