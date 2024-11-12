A bride from Etsako, Edo State, shared a video that showed the plenty of yams and foodstuffs used as her dowry

A bride showed off the plenty of foodstuffs used as her dowry payment.

She revealed that she was from the Etsako region of Edo State.

In the video shared by @goldensavage1, tubers of yams were arranged under a canopy

The yams, which were apparently over 100 tubers, and basins of other foodstuffs and fish were on display as her family members sang and danced.

She said:

“Hubby paid in full. Etsako bride.”

Bride’s dowry items wow netizens

Netizens who came across the video marvelled at the quantity of foodstuffs used as dowry payment.

@Mimz said:

"I first think say na market. hubby na Odogwu."

@MhiZ AngelJenny Boss said:

"U sure say na hubby pay Abi na u and him contribute pay."

@NEW HOTTEST BOY IN TOWN said:

"Bro to bro, no reason am. Na man wen never know wetin woman mean, Na dey do this kind things for woman. no be for person like me."

@Black Barbie said:

"He better be loyal because he doesn’t wanna lose a good woman after all this."

@My Faith said:

"First time I’m seeing Etsako people on TikTok my people congratulations. na soso Benin I dey always see."

