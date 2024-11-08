In a viral video, a Nigerian man threw a big party to celebrate the roofing of his uncompleted building

Canopies were set, and some guests at the party wore matching outfits as they were entertained with food and drinks

Many who came across the video gave their opinion on the party, as others congratulated the man and prayed for completion

A man roofed his uncompleted building and called people to celebrate with him.

He threw a big party, entertaining guests with food and drink.

Lady shares video of party after brother roofed house, Photo: @arikeade322

The man’s sister, @arikeade322, on TikTok, shared a video of the party.

Some guests at the party wore matching outfits, popularly known as Asoebi in Nigerian parties.

The lady who posted the video congratulated her brother on the roofing of his house.

She said:

“Congratulations to you my lovely brother.”

Reaction as man throws party after roofing uncompleted building

Many who came across the video gave their opinion on the party, as others congratulated the man.

@Lavish Gold said:

"Na when u want start Dey buy door buy cement do pop u go know say u never start."

@Olaoluwa said:

"Wait o, dem Dey buy aso ebi for roofing?"

@De-Prince said:

"I won't say nothing more than, May God Almighty that starts it for him with finish it for him on time Inshallah.... house opening very soon inshallah."

@maria_bisola said:

"When my mum roof her house, this is how we do it too but not too elaborated......may God finish this project ijn cos is not easy o."

@BOS ALUM COMPANY said:

"Hummm. I knew someone that do this some years back till nw d house still dey wer e they."

Man proposes to lady after roofing house

In a related story, a Nigerian man proposed to his girlfriend in a viral video at the construction site of his building.

The lady was visibly surprised by the gesture as it came on the day he roofed his uncompleted building.

Many who came across the video celebrated with the man and congratulated the couple on their engagement.

Source: Legit.ng