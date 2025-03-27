A female student of Covenant Polytechnic called her lecturer “baby” in class, sparking an unexpected reaction

She also called him other loving names in the presence of her coursemates who were receiving lectures in the class

A female student named Divine showed how she hailed her lecturer as she entered the class.

The lady, who attends Covenant Polytechnic in Abia State, called her lecturer “hey baby” when she saw him in class.

In a video by @divinejhay2 on TikTok, the lady playfully called her lecturer “my love” and “Obim” (my heart).

In response, he said:

“My love. Hey, I didn’t know that you’ll be here today o. What do we do now? Take it easy.”

Divine told her lecturer that she arrived early at school and was waiting for him.

Student plays with lecturer in class

They continued their playful exchange as the student featured the lecturer in the viral video.

She teased him about being fine, and the lecturer said he was shy, which made other students in class laugh.

In the comment section, the lady stated that the man was her favourite lecturer and called him Sir Onwe.

She also said all her lecturers were playful and smiled a lot.

Divine said:

“All of them Dey smile ooo. Dem smile pass sir Onwe sef.”

Reactions trail lady’s video with her lecturer

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s relationship with her lecturer.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@qwinhappy said:

"So all dis lectures were Dey covenant poly Dey smile wen I Dey covenant no joy oo."

VANDER said:

"Pesin papa."

@Obi Dave said:

"lovely relationship between student and lecturer."

@Nurse Apekeola said:

"Wow I love happy people. This man has good heart I must commend."

Mmadu Chioma hope said:

" I am also shy too. He looks so happy ride on sir."

Eddy_Great said:

"I was even shy on his behalf."

black heart said:

"Lol make una Leave my dad oooo. Lol, so this man can be this nice if na for house he go dey shout for me."

@lux_adornment0 said:

"Carry this camera enter Slt faculty. I wan check something."

@mimi Lawson 19 said:

"bby girl u don blow o."

