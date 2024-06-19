A newly wedded couple have arrested a Nigerian photographer for failing to deliver on their wedding day

On the wedding day, the photographer was reportedly everywhere trying to cover the occasion, only to find out his camera recorded nothing

The couple have given the photographer an ultimatum to refund the money he was paid, leaving him in a dilemma

A Nigerian photographer is in a mess after his camera failed to record anything he was paid to cover at a wedding.

Oluwanishola Akeju, who shared the story on Facebook, revealed the affected photographer had messaged him, seeking a N450k loan.

What happened to the photographer?

narrated that the photographer attended the wedding he was to cover and was everywhere doing his job.

When the photographer, however, checked his camera, he realised he never pressed the record button.

This development infuriated the couple, who arrested him and gave him an ultimatum to refund the money they paid him. :

"I apologize to this person for sharing his experience here but I think I want others too to learn.

"So this guy sent me a message. A photographer. He was paid to cover for a wedding. He went to the wedding. And was everywhere covering. Wedding ended, then he checked his camera only to see that he never pressed the record button.

"The couples had arrested him and has been given the ultimatum of Wednesday to refund them. So he approached me to lend him the sum of N450,000.

"I have told him I don’t have that kind of money to borrow him.

"I gave him what I can afford as gift.

"Photographers in the house, have you experienced this before? Or have a photographer done this to you before?"

Reactions trail the wedding incident

Francis Tansi Okoye said:

"I'm a photographer.

"It's very possible.

"Just last week at an event my other colleague thought he was recording only to realize he didn't press the record button.

"Luckily he realized early.

"Buh how possible he wasn't able to record any clips.

"Because videos are recorded clips by clips."

Samuel Dosunmu said:

"It is possible he misses some moments in the event but not covering anything at all is greatest fallacy of all time, it can never happen unless he is under a spell from village people."

Joy Oha said:

"He didn't pause at any moment? He didn't stop at any moment? The entire thing was lost? He never wan talk true."

Timothy Chimene Chizybrown said:

"The young man is careless and not intentional toward his job. I guess nah nyash distract am."

Polum Joy Shodunke said:

"Hmmmmm this matter long oo Oluwanishola Akeju .

"Do you know that till date I do not have wedding pictures or my wedding video?

"The only pics I could get was from a neighbor (photographer) who my mum paid to snap for her on that day.

"After 12 years. No money no pics.....

"So it's possible."

Aanu Fabusuyi Obembe said:

"I had similar experience during my church wedding. My family photographer was just all over the hall snapping invisible photos .

"Thank God hubby’s family brought theirs if not…….., ehhhnnnnn."

Hrh Brume said:

"Lol...

"I think the person won scam you...

"I'm not a photographer, but I'm very sure the possibility of occurrence of a situation like this is around 0.00001%."

