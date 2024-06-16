A man who has lived in Europe for 29 years now has nothing to show for it as he barely eats well

Speaking online and calling on Nigerians for help, the man said that he still keeps in touch with family back in Nigeria

Among those who reacted to his emotional video were those who wanted to know if he treated his family well when his life was good

A man whose mother is Nigerian and his father Congo has cried for help after living in Germany for 29 years.

The man said he has family back home in Nigeria and still keeps in touch with them. He added he has been homeless.

Man living in Germany

According to him in a video, he was once married to an oyinbo woman before life turned against him and he went to prison for three years.

Since he came back from prison, he has been giving some stipends from the government, which could barely feed him for a week.

He cried a bit while narrating his story to a lady, Loveth. The man said even though the German government pays him €300 (N480,840.64) weekly, he only gets €20 (32,056.04) as much go into housing.

prettyheart said:

"Madam u for use pidgin to avoid mathematical equation."

okekeifeomaa said:

"Abeg i wan go Germany I'm a babysitter i need sponsor."

Mons daily said:

"We have Nigeria women who has also sent their husbands to prison."

Solomon said:

"Take him home and help him."

lazarusoriakhi said:

"Never make under tree to be a home .don't forget were you are coming from no matter how cool the tree it."

Desain asked:

"Did he help those people he left in Africa for Germany? That's the question."

The biggest said:

"My question is that, how many people did he helped when he was doing well?"

slimvalerie1 said:

"God please help your sons and daughters abroad."

t boy said:

"When they need help that time they will know Nigerians are good."

joy said:

"Maybe he should go back home..did he lose his family contact?"

