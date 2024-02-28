A sad bride was spotted crying profusely in a trending video because her photographer did not show up

The bride was said to have intentionally booked the photographer, but on the wedding day, he was nowhere to be found

Many people who saw how the bride cried said they had experienced such disappointment in the past

A bride was sad because the photographer she booked ended up not coming to cover her big day.

In a trending video, the bride was surrounded by family and friends as she shed painful tears.

The bride booked a photographer, but he did not show up. Photo credit: Instagram/@flawlessfacebytoria.

The video was shared on Instagram by @flawlessfacesbytoria, who said the bride intentionally booked this particular photographer.

According to the story, the bride cried for over an hour as her friends and family tried to get her to calm down. However, the photographer sent another person to cover the wedding.

"The photographer decided not to show up and sent another photographer to cover with no prior notice. The bride was intentional about this particular photographer to cover the wedding."

Reactions as bride cries over photographer

@iam_nemyboss_ said:

"Clients should calm down. Lol.. photographers work as a company and not one person. Your concern should be the output of your pictures. Trust the photographer if he is a reputable person that he wouldn't want a soiling of his brand and thus won't go below par in his delivery."

@chisom_soma said:

"I had a similar experience with my DJ, and the guy he sent as his representative used 30 minutes try to figure out what happened to his speaker."

@adalene_jane said:

"This is real bad. If there was no prior agreement for another photographer to be sent, I'm suing the photographer. No two ways about it."

Bride invites her ex, who is a photographer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there was drama at a wedding after the groom found out that their photographer was his bride's ex-boyfriend.

The young man reportedly eavesdropped on his bride's friend's conversation and got a hold of the information.

When asked why she invited her ex to work as a photographer at her wedding, she said she wanted to 'pepper' him.

