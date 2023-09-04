A Nigerian photographer was livid after he was not given a plate of rice during a wedding ceremony he covered

The man said he was hired to cover the event and had been at the venue since Friday for the bridal shower

The photographer decided to take revenge on the bride's sister, who was in charge of food

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A wedding photographer has shared his unpleasant experience at a wedding event he covered.

In a story that went viral on social media, the photographer said the bride's sister was responsible for sharing food at the event.

The wedding photographer said he did not get any food during the wedding. Photo credit: Getty Images/Bassey Edoho and Westend61. Photos are used for illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

He said when he asked for food, the lady in charge embarrassed him badly. According to him, he was not even given water to drink.

Wedding photographer cuts off bride's sister from photos

As revenge for what the bride's sister did to him, the man said he ensured she did not appear in any of the photos he took at the wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He explained that he made her stand at the edge so it would be easy to crop her out. He added:

"She later got my number from the bride asking why she was not in any photo and I told her I didn't know she was part of the wedding."

The man named Tobi Oyelami Joel was responding to a post made by Autograph Foto Studio. The story was later reposted on Facebook by Linda Ikeji Blog.

Photographer who removed bride's sister from wedding photos stirs reactions

Damilola Oluwatoyin Emmanuel said:

"The most perfect revenge ever, I love the guy."

Chinenye Okochua said:

"Good. Sometimes we should become karma too. As long as it doesn't bring someone hurt."

Moshood Abdulrasaq commented:

"Perfect revenge, I'm proud of you comrade."

Wisdom Sampson said:

"Let her wait for another wedding."

Video shows groom with makeup on his face after kissing wife

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man kissed his wife during their wedding, and there was a lot of makeup on his lips.

After the kissing session, the man lifted his face, and the brownish makeup was spotted on him.

The video of the moment caused a lot of laughter on social media after it went viral.

Source: Legit.ng