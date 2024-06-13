"I Got Plans to Get Her Pregnant": Husband Hatches Plan for Wife as She Tries to Get Back to Shape
- A man has elicited mixed reactions as he opened up about his plan to put his wife in a family way
- The man shared his plan as he watched his unsuspecting wife exercising on the road by jogging
- The couple's funny video led to some women sharing how their husbands pulled such a move on them
A video showing a husband's reaction to his wife's attempt to get back in shape has sent social media users into a frenzy.
The couple's hilarious video was shared on TikTok via their handle @themidebabs.
In the clip, a woman was accompanied by her husband while she jogged on the road. The man did a velfie as he kept up with his wife.
He then made a funny face while recording. Wording on the video read:
"Wifey is planning to get back in shape but I got plans to get her pregnant."
The caption was credited to the husband. The couple do family content on TikTok and have amassed over 53k followers.
Legit.ng had reported how some pregnant women were captured exercising gently.
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail husband's pregnancy plan video
hildakudzai1 said:
"I wish i had not bothered after my first baby the second pregnancy made me so big until today am fighting with the weight but getting there."
fatimohbusayo said:
"U ar doing well bro.
"All the brotherhood are proud of you."
Adeola Sekinat said:
"I will tell her, on my way self, not to stress herself again, oga has plans."
o.s.y said:
"I was using Tommy wrap and flat Tommy tee without knowing that am pregnant the boy is almost 4 years now."
mummy 5Z's said:
"I can relate. my hubby did this to me 5 good times without my knowing. each time I tried to get back in shape he struck now I've got 5kids 4boys and a girl. I must get in shape this time."
nankyerdangkat said:
"That's if she really wants it if not , you go dey pour water inside basket."
Ajibola Taofikat Omo said:
"Na my husband sent this video to me, abeg Wetin e mean coz I just registered for gym to start tomorrow ."
Heavily pregnant woman spotted working out
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heavily pregnant lady was spotted working out in a gym.
In a clip shared on Twitter, the pregnant woman showed great strength as she lifted heavy objects effortlessly.
Reactions as lady shares evidence of what dad and brothers did to her after she clubbed with friends
She carried weights, did squats, and performed other workout routines that left netizens stunned and worried.
