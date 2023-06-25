There was drama at a wedding after the groom found out that their photographer was his bride's ex-boyfriend

The young man reportedly eavesdropped on his bride's friend's conversation and got a hold of the information

When asked why she invited her ex to work as a photographer at her wedding, she said she wanted to 'pepper' him

A young woman caused chaos at her wedding after inviting her ex-boyfriend to work as her photographer.

Her husband-to-be overheard the bridesmaids talking about it and he immediately confronted his bride to know why she chose her ex to be the photographer.

Drama as bride makes ex-boyfriend her wedding photographer Photo credit: Anadolu Agency/ Getty images, TheManAfricano/Twitter.

The bride in her defence said she wanted to 'pepper' him by making him the photographer at her wedding.

This did not sit well with the groom who requested another photographer or the wedding won't hold.

TheManAfricano shared the story on Twitter with the caption:

"A lady is having her wedding today. The guy who did their pre-wedding photoshoot and covering their wedding is her Ex. The husband to be eavesdropped her friends talking about it. Now he is asking her the reason for choosing her Ex out of all the numerous photographers available and if there is something she is hiding. Na on top that matter we dey like this.

"Okay update! She said she just want to “pepper” the Ex and make him feel some kinda way. The guy has insisted he doesn’t want the guy and is looking around for another photographer, the problem is he might not find cos of timing and he says if he doesn’t he doesn’t care. But he just doesn’t want the guy.

"I have also learnt the guy even charged them high and the husband said they had other people who could have done the photography for a reduced price. But he had to go with her choice just to please her.

"She has sworn she doesn’t have anything to do with the guy anymore and they haven’t had any conversation outside photography business it seems it is true sha. Judging from the evidences on ground.

"Photographer has left. Wedding will go on. But the mood isn’t just right. Bridesmaids are trying to find out which of them were having the conversation right there that gave the groom the chance to come by that information. They are about to have their first dance. Really want to see how the guy will handle this part. I don’t know why I am nervous lol.

"Well the dance happened. But everyone could sense the guy wasn’t feeling it as a lot of time he was drawing back in a very noticeable way even though he was trying not to make it obvious. His groom men had to come whisper something to him couple of times."

Reactions as lady hires ex-boyfriend to be her wedding photographer

Citizen pepper said:

"She ought to have told the husband to be that her ex is doing it for them for free."

Mani Zamanii wrote:

"She did it to pepper him. Ladies will do everything just to get back at you. That ex na sharp guy."

Son of Babel wrote:

"If you still feel that way about an ex then you shouldn't be getting married. All emotions should be settle before you go into another serious relationship."

Game face 1980 reacted:

"That's cap. She wasn't trying to pepper him by giving him the job and letting him tax her soon to be husband. That seem like love to me. Her homegirls were messy & one of em has plans to take her place."

See the post below:

