A funny drama ensued between a man and his wife following her return to the house after three days

The man refused to let her in, complaining that she left him with no food and questioned where she had been

In her defense, the woman said she wore her wedding ring while away from home and urged her husband to open the gate

After three days, a Nigerian woman returned to her matrimonial house but was not permitted in by her husband.

Kehinde, the husband, interrogated his wife, Nifemi, jocularly as he complained that she left him with no food.

Kehinde refused to let his wife, Nifemi, in. Photo Credit: (@blissfamily_)

While switching between English and Yoruba, the man ignored her pleas to let her in and directed her to do an about-turn so he can check if she returned home in one piece.

He noticed she had big earrings and questioned her about them. The woman explained that she bought the earrings at N500 and decided to use them for a change. The man urged her to hand them over to him.

His wife, while smiling, said she had her wedding ring on, a defense the man dismissed. The couple's clip left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nifemi and Kehinde's funny video

spacer said:

"Seeing this has changed my mind about relationship now I'm ready I need my own woman pls dm me whenever u see this beautiful girl."

Nate said:

"You go explain tire, evidence no dey this man whala ehn."

@angelinaanderson699 said:

"Baba vigilante abeg let this mama enter the house and rest, she looks tired."

Horsebond said:

"This your babe she done ever vex for you she is a very nice woman with her beauty."

adesinajohniyiade said:

"I see the JAZZ of LOVE the village people did.

"I now understand what you meant by "IT'S AS IF THEY JAZZ ME."

OloriTT said:

"Nifemi,why you too leave my broda lati 3days. e ma binu jaare brodami, she is fully complete."

Gideon Aidellagbon said:

"I like the way you guys mix Yoruba and English while communicating."

Haywhylenzo said:

"Tnk God u observed the new earing if not, is a case once she enters that u're not observant."

