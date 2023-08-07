When a Nigerian internet fraudster told his client that he is a yahoo boy, her response wasn't quite what he expected

The young man has now been thrown into confusion over the unexpected help she offered to him

Many Nigerians were left in stitches over the help she proposed, while others advised the man not to go abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man is confused following the proposal his white client gave to him after he confessed to her.

As seen in anonymous messages the man sent an influencer, Sir Dickson on Twitter, the lady told the young man to come clean after he asked her for money online.

The young man confessed to his white client. Photo Credit: Luka TDB, Halfpoint images

Source: Getty Images

He told her he is a yahoo boy. She then offered to help him if he could make it to the United States on his own.

According to him, the white lady said she won't send him any money until she sees an effort. He replied her that he would have left the country if he had the money long ago and she surprisingly offered to help after he gave out the requirements needed to fly out.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The young man is wondering whether or not he should accept her offer. Netizens had a lot to say on the matter.

See his tweet below:

Netizens opined she's baiting him

@dha_mylolah said:

"You will be a scapegoat for others,you’d be the Jesus that will carry all the burden of others,sho lo stupid."

@kizzycelestine said:

"Bro, I don't know how your Selena strong reach but I know someone with this same scenario, and his living happily with the lady now in the USA..."

@Airdropglobal5 said:

"You go explain explain tire. But in your case, plenty evidence."

@zachariah_31245 said:

"You will be arrested at the airport immediately the plane lands on the ground, she wants to use you as a scapegoat so she will make a name for herself."

@el_pirooz said:

"News headline: Nigerian scammed apprehended at JFK international airport after FBI tricked him into coming to the US."

@Nebukadnezzarr said:

"A look at ur "Kidney and Heart" been harvested will be a sight to behold ..dey play,,just dey play..."

Oyinbo lady narrates how her family lost money to yahoo boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an oyinbo lady had opened up about how her family lost money to an internet fraudster.

Sharing a video on TikTok, the daughter stated that her mother fell in love with the scammer and sent him 20 bands (of money) in the space of six months.

She said that episode of her mother's life destroyed her marriage and their home never recovered from it. The lady added that her father was also heartbroken and she has become the man's personal therapist.

Source: Legit.ng