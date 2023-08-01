A married woman has shared a video of her nosy neighbour who has been snooping around her house

In a video, she captured the young man standing to monitor them in their apartment and even filmed them

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many advising her to take the matter up with the police

A woman identified as @chanciemae on TikTok has shared a video of her nosy neighbour.

According to her, the young man has been acting strangely and making videos of her family from across the fence.

Married woman catches nosy neighbour snooping around her house Photo credit: @chanciemae/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video, she narrated how her neighbour filmed her husband and daughter in their backyard, including an inappropriate comment he made about her.

She said:

"Neighbor recording my husband and daughter in our backyard. Keep watching for my husband's view. My 2-year-old daughter lifts her dress (she's potty training so nothing under it).

"He told my husband 'I'm not going to work tomorrow, I'm going to have fun with your wife."

The woman explained that they called the police and got a temporary no-contact order served to him the next day.

Speaking further, she shared that they've been dealing with harassment from the same neighbour since they moved in, including him throwing poop on their porch, spraying poison on their lawn, calling the cops on them for having their car parked in front of their house and making inappropriate comments.

She added:

"No one should feel unsafe in their own home."

They've kept records of everything and filed a request at the police department for all the times they've been called out. They plan to show the judge all the videos and documentation.

Reactions as woman shares video of nosy neighbour

The video has gone viral on social media with many people expressing their support for the family and their hope that the no-contact order will be extended.

@sevryn26 said:

"Wow, that's scary! Make sure your daughter stays in your room at night. Get a dog, too. Small yippee ones will wake everyone up if they hear anyone."

@actual_corpse stated:

"I'm so confused. I can live in a place for over a year and NEVER have any idea who the neighbours are because we keep to ourselves."

@toomanycrystalsbrooke commented:

"As a childless millennial, I’ll never understand the Kevins + Karens who do this to neighbours w/ little kiddos - kids deserve to feel safe @ home."

@labgirl221 added:

"Put a clothesline between the house and that shed and hang sheets or tarps on it for privacy when outside- stay safe!"

Watch the video below:

