A couple's wedding photoshoot has sent social media users into a frenzy no thanks to the groom's pose

Sporting a black and white suit, the groom posed standing on his head as against his bride who stood the other way round

Some persons thought the bride looked disappointed at her man's pose, others argued that the groom's pose was childish

A newly-wedded couple's crazy wedding photoshoot has gone viral on social media and got netizens talking.

As against the bride who stood upright while rocking a white dress and holding a flower, the groom in a black and white suit stood out.

The groom stood on his head. Photo Credit: @johannakahenga1

The groom stood on his head for the photoshoot. A short TikTok video shared by @johannakahenga1 showed how the groom made some attempts before he finally got the pose.

The bride interestingly kept a straight face while her man struggled to stand on his head. Some people thought the man's pose was childish.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

KgotsieLee said:

"This is going to be one hell of a couple . Oh what a joy ride."

Nomth1206 said:

"I think he’s always wanted to do this since he was a little boy. Probably got married just to do this."

sixtyzofficial said:

"You can see the regret in her face."

BronEshado said:

"Look at her smile it's going to be a long marriage."

missn21 said:

"Then when his future kid get in trouble he says ‘I’m serious do I look like a jokey person’ with his wedding photo hung behind him."

sinku1131 said:

"Disadvantages of getting married to teenagers."

Nzifei Mirriam Mbekeani said:

"Divorce right away!"

Gaspar Miguel said:

"He wanted his name to appear on the record of Guinness book."

