"Don't Leave Your Baby With Your Husband": Man Puts Kid in Tray, Dances Around House With Her
- A man made his wife's heart skip after he was allowed to babysit, and he put the baby on a tray
- The little child lay in the tray while the man carried them in his hands and started dancing around the house
- At some point, he dropped the child on a chair and behaved like a reverend father officiating a Sunday mass
A man who was asked to babysit his child has surprised people with how he did it.
The man's wife posted a video showing that he put the baby in a large tray and danced with it around the house.
Seeing what her husband did with the baby, the woman jokingly advised other women not to leave their babies with their husbands.
Video of a man dancing with a child inside a tray goes viral
In the video, the man had the baby in the green tray as if he wanted to serve food to guests.
He then held the child up, displaying it like holy communion. He was behaving like a Catholic priest who was officiating a mass.
More interesting was that a Catholic song played in the background as he carried the child around the house in the tray.
The video, posted by @grow_with_michelle has generated a lot of laughter on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@theadeoflagos said:
"The pikin get trust issue sef , see the way the pikin hold the tray."
@CARPENTER commented:
"Baby be like baba God na here you really say mk I come?"
@Don-Mayor0 said:
"Altar server don marry born."
@Amavee-apparels commented:
"See as baby hold tray tight."
@Guddy commented:
"The baby fine. But as a man, he get trust issues."
@gracybussyclothier said:
"See as the pikin dey imagine wetin papa dey do."
@Ex babe commented:
The baby was like God you sure say nah this family you sent me to."
@mercy asked:
"Why are husbands like this."
