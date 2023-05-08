A TikTok post about a father's show of love to his daughter on her wedding day has sent social media buzzing

In the video shared by the daughter, her dad was sighted setting new standards as he sprayed her in dollars

Many people who saw the clip expressed their admiration for how the bride's dad expressed fatherly love, while singles asked if he's still available

JennieBill2, a TikTok user, has shared a heartwarming wedding video clip which has got many people talking on the platform.

In one pinned post, JennieBill2 shared a heartwarming story about her dad's preparation for her wedding.

Dad delights guests with heavy wedding spraying. Photo credit: TikTok/@Jennie

Source: TikTok

The pinned post, which quickly went viral, showed Jennie's dad spraying dollar bills on her during the traditional wedding ceremony, rather than the local Nigerian naira.

Dad delights guests with heavy wedding spraying

According to Jennie, her dad came well-prepared for the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, the hilarious comments left on the post asking if Jennie's dad was single caught the attention of many social media users.

The comments section was filled with many people expressing their admiration for Jennie's dad and his gesture of love, but some users couldn't help but ask if the bride's father was available.

Watch video here:

Aside from this, many people expressed their admiration for Jennie's dad and his gesture of love, regardless of the currency used.

Here are some of the comments gathered from the comment section of the post below:

@azikengozi said:

"When ur daddy is richer than ur husband omoh him no go use you play oo much respect go dey."

@mercyy258 commented:

"Is your dad still single, abegAsking for a sister."

@shugar_gold0:

"He is f"cking proud and happy of his investment . God bless all the good fathers out there."

@mmachukwuu806:

God, I know, say my papa no get abeg keep him for me to witness that day

@gilbertjune1:

"ur husband use bombastic side eyes dey look your father, e shock am

Make him play with you; he go hear ram from that zaddy "

Man Cries Uncontrollably as His Daughter Marries Lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported about how a lady who loves to document romantic wedding scenes with the TikTok username vickkye.alaga took to her page to share how a dad cried uncontrollably at his daughter's marriage ceremony.

In the emotional video, the young lady was seen kneeling in front of her dad whilst holding his hand to soothe him.

Others sitting around him also tried to soothe him, but his emotions couldn't be withheld as he kept crying uncontrollably.

Netizens on TikTok saw the moment as priceless as some prayed to experience it. While those who had lost their dad to the cold hands of death wished they had such a moment.

Source: Legit.ng