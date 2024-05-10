A wedding scheduled for Saturday, May 4, has been called off by the bride over the groom's refusal to leave his family house

The bride had requested N30k to book her wedding gown, which the groom would later provide days later but this led to another issue

Ahead of the wedding, the bride requested that the groom move out of his family house and get his own apartment and they reached an agreement only for the bride to change her mind

A Nigerian man, Morgak James Seri, was heartbroken as his erstwhile bride cancelled their wedding ahead of the scheduled date.

A copy of the wedding IV Legit.ng sighted showed the wedding was to take place on Saturday, May 4, in Farin Lamba, Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The bride called off the wedding over the groom's refusal to leave his family house. Photo Credit: Morgak James

Why the wedding was called off

Tudun Wada Broadcast, which claimed to have received first-hand information about the issue, detailed why the wedding was cancelled.

According to the media group, the bride-to-be, Florence Friday, requested N30k from the groom-to-be on March 28 to book her wedding gown.

The groom eventually provided the money, but another issue arose. Detailing the issue that led to the call off, Tudun Wada Broadcast narrated:

"Tudun Wada Broadcast, while collecting first-hand information, reported that Florence requested Morgak to move out of his family house and get his own apartment.

"After a lengthy debate, they agreed to live in the family house for two months after the wedding before renting their own apartment.

"This agreement was reached before Morgak proceeded with the introductions, church signing, and paying the bride price. But Morgak was shocked prior to the main day when he received a call that the wedding has been called off by his bride-to-be for not parking out of his family house."

Groom reacts to wedding call off

In a Facebook post on April 30, the erstwhile groom announced that the wedding has been cancelled. He shared his wedding IV, which now had a big red 'X' sign across it.

He apologised for giving a false impression and raising people's hopes.

Another bride had cancelled her wedding after discovering the groom was not rich to her expectations.

Reactions trail the called off wedding

Ham Sunday said:

"She never loved him right from inception.

"He should let go of everything, God will reward him with a golden lifetime partner."

Westz Kassam Seri said:

"You're really serving a living God my brother.

"Kawaii let the so-called #bride_to_be family should arrange for proper refunding no long talk."

Nimyel Timnan William said:

"This guy needs to go for Thanksgiving, he don't know what the lord have done for him.

"Kia this reni is too much."

Ishaya Azi said:

"They should not forget to return the monies spent. Life must continue. Though sad and painful, but thank God for exposing this at this point. You would had journeyed to hell."

Maureen Mark Obed said:

"Na hin dey ignore warning signals, they for no reach where them dey now, common sense is not common."

Peret Amos said:

"Omooooo.

"May God open doors for hardworking and responsible men.

"This reni from this lady too much."

Bride cancels wedding on D-day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride had called off her wedding on D-day after finding out her man cheated on her.

A lady who claimed the bride was her friend shared the sad development on TikTok with videos of the couple's public face-off.

The enraged bride refused to listen to appeals from the groom and others on their wedding entourage and declared that she was done. She was still in her white wedding dress and another lady believed to be her chief bridesmaid also wore the same dress.

