Nigerian farmer Kunmi Gbenga shared how a simple shopping habit turned into neighbourhood gossip after a woman publicly recognised him

The woman, a local shop owner, called out to Gbenga in front of his compound residents during a community meeting

Gbenga's attempt to explain himself on the neighbourhood WhatsApp group only made things worse for him

A Nigerian farmer has gone viral after sharing how a casual business relationship with a female shop owner in his neighbourhood spiralled into unwanted suspicion among his compound residents.

Kunmi Gbenga, who posts on X as @kunmigbenga, recounted the incident on October 21, 2026, describing how a woman known in the area for a questionable trade had recently opened a shop nearby.

A man has narrated his epic experience after a woman called him a customer during a compound meeting. Stock images used for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi, FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

When he stopped to buy a drink one day, he told her he preferred Heineken and asked her to stock it if she wanted him to return as a regular customer.

The woman took his advice seriously. The next day, she called out to him as he passed, announcing she had stocked his preferred brand. He stopped, bought from her, and thought nothing more of it.

When a simple greeting caused a scene

The situation took an unexpected turn one evening when Gbenga's compound held a community meeting to discuss security and waste disposal fees.

As the meeting was wrapping up, the same shop owner accidentally wandered into the compound, apparently having lost her way. Upon spotting Gbenga, she called out to him by the only name she knew him by — "Customer."

Gbenga walked over, realised she had taken a wrong turn, directed her to her destination, and returned to the group. But the damage, in the eyes of his neighbours, was already done.

"The atmosphere don change!" he wrote, describing the shift in mood that followed.

Residents exchanged glances and whispers, and though no one confronted him directly, their expressions told a different story.

WhatsApp explanation that backfired

Hoping to clear the air, Gbenga took to the compound's WhatsApp group to explain that the woman was simply a shopkeeper he patronised.

His neighbours' response was swift and unsparing — they told him that only a guilty conscience would drive someone to volunteer an explanation nobody asked for.

"Imagine! A man cannot even patronize a businesswoman and help her grow her business again without the neighborhood turning it into a scandal," he wrote.

"Sometimes, people don't need evidence before they conclude a story about you. All they need is an opportunity to gossip."

Read his experience in the tweet below:

Reactions to the man's story

The post drew quick responses online.

@StoriesByFM wrote:

"You go need tell us whether na her two businesses you dey patronize, I also want to know. But wait, shey Heineken paid for this ad sha."

@Leodeck__ questioned Gbenga's decision to explain himself at all:

"Why did you start explaining in WhatsApp group? Leave them na, the one that has mind should come and ask you."

@BeckynotLynch was more direct, writing:

"'Customer' nothing you wan talk wey go wash am away."

Legit.ng reported that a man who was knocked down by his neighbour in 2013 had achieved success.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had narrated his ordeal after taking money from his neighbour to lie to her in-laws that they are friends.

Man gets unexpected birthday wishlist from female neighbour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who gets free food from his neighbour had posted the crazy birthday wishlist she sent him.

In an X post, shared on April 27, 2026, the young man, @GloriousGod01, narrated the event that led to the female neighbour of his, identified as Chidera, requesting some items for him to fulfil ahead of her birthday.

According to him, he and the lady became somehow close to each other the day she came to charge her phone inside her house.

Source: Legit.ng